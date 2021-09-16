Sequoia wildfires cause more road, trail closures as blaze moves toward Hume Lake area

Crew wrap sign at Sequoia National Park as precaution against the KNP Complex fire. National Park Service

On the same day the U.S. Forest Service ended a regional closure order affecting California’s national forests, it announced closures would continue for areas inside Sequoia National Forest due to the KNP Complex Fire.

That fire — which encompasses the Paradise and Colony fires — has now burned nearly 9,000 acres in nearby Sequoia National Park.

But it is actively growing toward the Forest’s Hume Lake Ranger District and the decision on the closures was made to protect public and firefighter safety in that area, Forest Supervisor Teresa Benson said in a statement.

“Roads and trail systems within the closure area are narrow and hazardous, with few routes for evacuation. Roads are also being used for staging heavy equipment, such as dozers and other suppression equipment, and fire suppression activities make the area unsafe for the public.”

The order will remain in effect through Dec. 31 and includes two main areas within the forest.

The forest service also called for additional closures in areas under threat from the Windy Fire. That fire has burned 2,202 acres on the Tule River Indian Reservation and in Giant Sequoia National Monument. It remains at zero percent containment.