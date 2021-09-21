Lost Grove and Muir Grove could be impacted as wildfire in Sequoia National Park grows

The KNP Complex Fire burning inside Sequoia National Park in central California has grown by 1,399 acres since Monday, officials said Tuesday while noting the potential for more activity due to drier and warmer conditions and thick smoke limiting air operations.

The wildfire as of Tuesday morning had burned 25,147 acres (based on infrared flight) and remained at zero containment. Firefighters are continuing to prioritize lives and infrastructure within the park and the nearby Sequoia National Forest while working to protect of the giant sequoia trees.

Lost Grove and Muir Grove could both be impacted, according to Tuesday’s incident update, and preparation work is being done in these areas. The fire’s behavior and intensity has been reduced as it moved into areas where prescribed fire treatments were previously completed in the Giant Forest area, the update said.

The California Army National Guard is helping with mop-up operation in the Wuksachi Village area and Cal Fire is working on a direct and indirect fire line along Paradise Ridge to keep the fire in check near Ash Mountain. The southern perimeter of the fire nearest the Three Rivers community continues to see progress in containment and dozer lines.

There were no changes to evacuation warnings or orders in Tuesday’s fire update, but residents in areas currently under warning should be ready to mobilize and leave.

The wildfire was sparked Sept. 10 by lightning.

Community meeting Sept. 21

A community meeting will happen 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Central Sierra Chamber of Commerce at 54120 Hwy. 245, in Pinehurst. The meeting will be recorded and made available on Facebook and on the fire’s Inciweb incident page.

Air quality alert issued through Sept. 23

The smoke from the fire on Monday is making is way northward and affecting Visalia, Fresno and other parts of the San Joaquin Valley.

On Tuesday, the valley’s Air Pollution Control District issued an Air Quality Alert for the region. It will last through Thursday when weather conditions are expected to help disperse the smoke.

Monitors in Three Rivers are currently reporting air quality in the hazardous range. The air in Woodlake and Visalia is considered unhealthy or very unhealthy. Some areas in Fresno are reading at levels above 130, according to Pupleair.com.

Residents are urged to remain indoors to reduce exposure to particulate matter.

