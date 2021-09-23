Gov. Newsom to visit KNP Fire in Sequoia National Park to sign $15 billion climate legislation

California Gov. Gavin Newsom will be in Sequoia National Park on Thursday to visit the site of the KNP Complex Fire, which started from a lightning strike two weeks ago and continues to burn uncontrolled.

During the trip, Newsom will sign a $15 billion-plus climate package. It will be the largest such investment in state history, according to a release from the governor’s office.

The legislation is designed to “combat the climate crisis, tackle catastrophic wildfires and help build a resilient California of the future,” and includes investments to support “immediate drought response and long-term water resilience, promote sustainability and protect communities across the state from multi-faceted climate risks, including extreme heat and sea level rise,” the release said.

The KNP fire has now burned 33,046 acres.

In April, Newsom toured the area burned by the Creek Fire near Shaver Lake in eastern Fresno County to unveil a $536 million funding plan to help improve California’s wildfire response.

