Two Sequoia wildfires have each passed 30,000 acres. Forest officials clamp down

The KNP Complex Fire grew by almost 5,000 acres overnight as it spreads in a difficult area for fire crews to reach, according to officials.

The fire has scorched 33,046 acres since lightning sparked the blaze on Sept. 9, and has drawn more than 1,500 firefighters and other personnel to the Sequoia National Forest, the National Park Service said Thursday.

Sequoia National Park is closed to the public and large portions of Kings Canyon National Park have also been closed. Communities further from the parks are feeling air quality impacts, according to the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District.

The fire teams have prioritized life and property in the communities near the park, but also are working to protect the giant sequoias, infrastructure and other facilities in the park.

Some flames have been allowed to burn in areas with vegetation that is away from protected areas, fire officials said. Crews and bulldozers are working to create a barrier to protect Three Rivers, Silver City, Hartland and surrounding communities.

California Gov. Gavin Newsom was in Sequoia National Park on Thursday to visit the site of the KNP Complex Fire. He signed a $15 billion-plus climate package.

Windy Fire

The Windy Fire, which is also in the Sequoia National Forest, has burned 36,249 acres on the Tule River Indian Reservation, officials said. It’s 6% contained.

Evacuation orders remain in place, and Tulare County officials added new warnings on Thursday. Evacuation warnings are voluntary.

The new evacuation warnings issued were for California Hot Springs and Pine Flat areas, which includes M-504 at Tyler Creek, southeast to Pine Flat, west to M-56 and Fire Control Road, and north to Tyler Creek Road.

Community members in the warning areas are strongly encouraged to prepare to evacuate in case an order becomes mandatory, officials said.

Nearly 1,500 personnel are working towards containment of the Windy Fire.

The fire has affected several giant sequoia groves, and a Yosemite National Park adviser is on hand to assess the trees in question, including Bench Tree from the Trail of 100 Giants.

No privately owned structures have been damaged or lost to the blaze, officials said. The Sequoia National Forest did lose the Mule Peak Lookout and its radio repeater early on during the wildfire. Despite being wrapped in fire-resistant material, they faced “extreme burning conditions and strong winds.”

Crews are working along the Trail of 100 Giants, spraying hot spots around the giant sequoias and bringing down smaller hazard trees in that area that have already burned, crews said.

Camping restrictions

The Sierra National Forest tightened temporary fire restrictions on Thursday because of the extreme fire dangers, officials said. Some restriction have already been in place since June 24.

Campfires are prohibited temporarily in developed recreation sites and wilderness areas Thursday through Nov. 15, forest officials said. Visitors with a valid California Campfire permit may still use a portable stove or lantern as long as the device has a shut-off valve.

Campfires that got out of control have been a problem in the past, according to Forest Supervisor Dean Gould.

“We share a responsibility to do what we reasonably can on the SNF to reduce the risk of wildfire, while being mindful that first responder resources are stretched very thin state-wide as well as nationally,” he said in a news release.

A number of other fire, fireworks and smoking restrictions are also in place. For the full list, email SM.FS.Sierranfinfo@usda.gov. Or call a ranger station local to the campsite: High Sierra Ranger District, 559-855-5355; Bass Lake Ranger District, 559-877-2218; Supervisor’s Office, 559-297-0706.

