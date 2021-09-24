PG&E faces criminal charges in Zogg Fire. ‘They haven’t changed,’ Shasta prosecutor says

PG&E Corp. is facing criminal charges again, this time in connection with last year’s fatal Zogg Fire in Shasta County.

The Shasta County district attorney, Stephanie Bridgett, said Friday that her office filed 31 felony and misdemeanor charges against California’s largest utility, including four counts of manslaughter — one count for each of the four people who died when the fire broke out in September 2020.

“We have sufficient evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that Pacific Gas and Electric Co. is criminally liable for the ignition of the Zogg Fire and the deaths and destruction it caused,” she said at a press conference.

The fire began when a tree came into contact with a power line; Bridgett said the tree had been marked for removal two years earlier. The fire burned 56,388 acres and destroyed 204 buildings.

“They failed to do their legal duty,” she said.

PG&E pleaded guilty to 85 counts of manslaughter after the 2018 Camp Fire destroyed most of Paradise — the deadliest wildfire in California history. The company paid a fine of $4 million — and the judge said he wishes he could have exacted a more severe penalty under the law.

Bridgett acknowledged that her indictment won’t yield a prison term but she said it was necessary to hold the company accountable for its “repeated pattern of causing wildfires.”

The charges aren’t a surprise; Bridgett announced in late July that she planned to bring a criminal case against PG&E.

Earlier this year the Sonoma County DA filed criminal charges against PG&E over the 2019 Kincade Fire, which didn’t kill anyone but prompted the evacuation of nearly 200,000 residents.

Prosecutors also investigating how Dixie Fire started

Separately, Bridgett and several other district attorneys are investigating whether PG&E should face criminal charges in connection with this year’s Dixie Fire — the second largest in state history. Investigators believe the fire may have been started when a tree came into contact with PG&E power equipment.

PG&E was driven into bankruptcy by the Camp Fire and several others. It successfully emerged from Chapter 11 last year and has been spending billions on enhanced tree-trimming programs and other measures designed to reduce wildfire risk. It also overhauled its leadership at the insistence of Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Bridgett said she doesn’t think the utility has learned any lessons. “It appears that they haven’t changed,” she said.

PG&E officials had no immediate comment. But in July, when Bridgett said she planned to file charges, the company said: “We do not ... agree with the District Attorney’s conclusion that criminal charges are warranted given the facts of this case.”

The company believes its civil liabilities from the Zogg Fire could reach $375 million, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission in July.

