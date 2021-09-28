Sequoia wildfire updates: Windy Fire damage assessment begins; KNP Complex at 8% containment

Tulare County on Tuesday begin assessing damage from the Windy Fire on homes and property in the Sugarloaf and Pine Flat areas.

Property owners there should complete an information form, available online. Those with cabins in Summer Home Tracts on the Forest will be contacted by the Sequoia National Forest.

The areas, on the southwest side of the fire, remain a priority for wildfire crews as engines continue to engage in structure defense, extinguish hotspots (burning tree stumps, downed logs) and add dozer and hand lines into California Hot Springs.

The fire grew by nearly 2,000 acres Monday due to winds up to 40 mph.

It has now burned 87,318, acres and is 4% contained. Some 2,000 residences are under threat from the fire. So far, two structures, both commercial, have been destroyed.

KNP Complex Fire burns toward Mineral King Road

Fire crews monitored the KNP Complex Fire on Monday as it moved toward Mineral King Road on its southern edge, where resources have been deployed to protect Three Rivers, Silver City and the Mineral King communities.

Firefighters are expected to remain engaged on the western edge of the wildfire doing structure protection and constructing and improving containment lines in Hartland and the surrounding areas. To the east, perimeter crews mopped up hot spots and improved containment lines within the Giant Forest.

As of Tuesday, the fire had burned 48,344 acres and was 8% contained.