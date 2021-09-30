Sequoia forest fires see some containment. Some residents can return, officials say

The Windy Fire has burned about 88,068 acres, but some residents are being allowed to return to evacuated areas, fire officials said Thursday.

The blaze saw no change in its estimated burn scar during the night in the Sequoia National Forest. It is 35% contained, according to Cal Fire. Lightning sparked the wildfire on the Tule River Indian Reservation.

The Windy Fire’s behavior on Wednesday showed “a moderate resistance to control,” officials said, but the humidity limited its spread in grass and brush until late afternoon. Winds later in the day gave the fire the potential to grow towards the Kern River and south towards Panorama Heights.

Officials have downgraded some mandatory evacuations as of noon Thursday in Tulare County, including Alpine Village, Camp Nelson, Cedar Slope, Coy Flat, Pierpoint, Quaking Aspen, Ponderosa and Sequoia Crest.

Nearby Mountain Aire and Rogers Camp will remain closed under evacuation, officials said. All other prior evacuation orders and warnings remain in effect.

The Highway 190 corridor will also open at noon Thursday and the roadblock will be pushed back to Aspen and M107, according to a news release.

Officials advise those residents who choose to return to their homes to be ready to leave again, saying fire conditions can change without warning.

Residents living in these areas may return to their homes after showing proof of residence to law enforcement officers. That could be a driver’s license, utility bill or other address documentation.

KNP Complex

The KNP Complex Fire has not reached the size of the blaze to its south, the Windy Fire, but is only 11% contained. It’s at 49,349 acres as of Thursday morning.

The KNP fire was also started by a lightning strike near where the Sequoia and Kings Canyon national forests meet.

Cal Fire looks to use indirect tactics with both firefighters on foot and heavy equipment to strengthen lines along the Cal Fire protection areas and outside the western park boundary . The aim is to improve structure protection and minimize impacts to areas at risk in Three Rivers, Silver City, Hartland and surrounding communities, according to a news release.