Parts of Kings Canyon National Park evacuated due to KNP Complex Fire. Here’s where

Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks have issued a mandatory evacuation order for some popular tourist spots: the communities of Grant Grove, Wilsonia and Cedar Grove.

The parks have been closed to tourists for several days.

The evacuations apply to residents, employees and anyone else who might be doing business in those areas. They are asked to leave by noon Friday, exiting via westbound Highway 180.

Residents from those areas are asked to meet at 3 p.m. Friday at the Bear Mountain Library at 30733 East Kings Canyon Road in Squaw Valley. Information about lodging options will be available.

Employees are asked to call their supervisors about work assignments. Those with urgent concerns can call the park’s dispatch center at 559-565-3195.

Neither the parks nor fire agencies shared specifics about what prompted the evacuations, nor if the Giant Sequoias in Grant Grove are at risk.

The areas are north of where the KNP Complex Fire has been burning.

However, “increased fire activity” prompted the cancellation of a planned media tour Friday for the Grant Grove and Park Ridge Fire Lookout area.

At least one spot fire popped up Thursday night. Flames had crossed the north fork of the Kaweah River, about two or three miles southeast of Eshom Point, and burned about 500 to 600 acres.