Smoky air from fires persists in Valley, Sierra. Here’s how bad it is this weekend

Unhealthy to hazardous air quality readings dominated the charts Saturday in the central San Joaquin Valley and neighboring foothills and the Sierra Nevada.

Smoke from area wildfires, including the KNP Complex burning in Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks, will continue to “plague” the Valley for the next few days, said the Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program in a Saturday morning update.

“The thickest smoke plumes are from Fresno to Porterville,” the update states, “but effects are noticeable well to the north and south. Visalia and Fresno will reach unhealthy concentrations of smoke. Foothill and mountain areas near the wildfires will reach ‘Very Unhealthy’ and ‘Hazardous’ categories.”

Air monitors showed hazardous air conditions in Oakhurst, North Fork, Auberry, Shaver Lake, Hume, Three Rivers, Porterville, Lemon Cove, and Sequoia and Kings Canyon National Parks.

Very unhealthy locations included Visalia, Squaw Valley, Prather and Tollhouse.

Almost all other readings from the Fresno to Visalia areas were listed as unhealthy.

The High Resolution Rapid Refresh Model shows smoke spreading northwest overnight through Saturday, affecting much of the San Joaquin Valley and even the SF Bay area. An Air Quality Alert remains in effect for much of the central California interior. #CAwx pic.twitter.com/YkvfJ6cllL — NWS Hanford (@NWSHanford) October 1, 2021

Smoke from the Windy and KNP Complex fires in Tulare County, combined with high pressure and poor dispersion, prompted Valley air quality officials to issue an air quality alert through Monday. Particulate matter in the air can trigger asthma attacks, aggravate chronic bronchitis, and increase the risk of heart attack and stroke.

Some tips from officials to stay safe:

Keep doors and windows closed.

Use central air and/or a portable air cleaner. Do not add to indoor pollution.

When air quality improves, even temporarily, air out your home.

Outdoors: Take it easier during smoky times, avoid strenuous activities.

Do not rely on dust masks or bandannas for protection from smoke. If you must be out in smoky conditions, an N95 respirator can protect you, if it fits snugly to your face and is worn properly.





Air quality can be checked at fire.airnow.gov, valleyair.org/wildfires, and myRAAN.com.