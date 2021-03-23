California, get ready for water cutbacks. Cities, farms receive grim warning about supply

Sean de Guzman, chief of snow surveys for the California Department of Water Resources, checks the weight of the snowpack in February. State and federal officials issued remarkably bleak warnings Tuesday about California’s summer water supplies, telling farmers and others to gear up for potential shortages. AP

The rainy season is nearly over, there’s been no “March miracle” and the possibility of parched lawns and fallowed farm fields is growing.

State and federal officials issued remarkably bleak warnings Tuesday about California’s summer water supplies, telling farmers and others to gear up for potential shortages.

The Department of Water Resources, in a rare turnabout, actually lowered its forecast of the deliveries it expects to make to the cities and farms that belong to the State Water Project. In its new forecast, the agency said its customers can expect just 5% of contracted supplies. In December the expected allocation was set at 10%.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation, which supplies water mainly to farmers in the Central Valley, said that due to worsening hydrological conditions, the 5% water allocation promised to its customers south of the Sacramento-San Joaquin Delta “is not available for delivery until further notice.”

While stopping short of officially declaring a drought — a task reserved for the governor — the announcements served notice that California is almost certainly heading into one. Rain and snow have been well below average, and the state’s network of reservoirs are holding less water than usual. The U.S. Drought Monitor, a weekly snapshot created by the federal government, shows that drought conditions have enveloped 91% of California’s landmass; more than a third of the state is in “extreme” or “exceptional” drought.

National Drought Mitigation Center/University of Nebraska Lincoln

“We are now facing the reality that it will be a second dry year for California and that is having a significant impact on our water supply,” Department of Water Resources Director Karla Nemeth said in a prepared statement. “The Department of Water Resources is working with our federal and state partners to plan for the impacts of limited water supplies this summer for agriculture as well as urban and rural water users. We encourage everyone to look for ways to use water efficiently in their everyday lives.”

Meanwhile, the State Water Resources Control Board announced late Monday that it had mailed early warning notices to 40,000 farmers, municipal officials and others, telling them to prepare for potential shortages.

“Start planning now for potential water supply shortages later this year and identify practical actions you can take to increase drought resilience, such as increasing water conservation measures, reducing irrigated acreage, managing herd size, using innovative irrigation and monitoring technologies, or diversifying your water supply portfolio,” the letter read in part.

During the last drought, considered among the worst in recorded history, farmers idled millions of acres of land while most urban Californians were ordered to limit their lawn watering. Former Gov. Jerry Brown declared an end to that drought in spring 2017, following one of the wettest winters ever.

This year California is enduring its second consecutive dry winter. The Sierra Nevada snowpack — whose spring melt is ordinarily crucial to replenishing the state’s major rivers and reservoirs — is 37% thinner than normal for this time of year. Rainfall has been about half what it should be in Northern California, and the handful of light storms in recent weeks hasn’t helped much. Sacramento, for instance, has received just 1.29 inches of rain this month; the average is 3.02 inches. For the most part, rain and snow stop falling around April 1.

The meager water projections are especially troubling in California’s $50 billion-a-year agricultural industry, which supplies 100% of the nation’s processing tomatoes, 88% of its strawberries and 57% of its peaches — to name a few commodities that rely largely on the state’s farmers.

U.S. Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack, in a letter to Gov. Gavin Newsom, recently declared 50 counties as natural disaster areas due to drought, making farmers eligible for emergency loans and other assistance. Farmers in neighboring counties also are eligible, Vilsack said, meaning farmers in all 58 counties can receive the aid.

The San Joaquin Valley, the heart of California agriculture, is especially on edge. Valley farmers rely on Central Valley Project deliveries that are pumped through the Delta — the fragile estuary whose declining fish populations mean that pumping operations often get scaled back.

In a dry year, the Delta bottleneck can make a bad year even worse, and now the Bureau of Reclamation has put its 5% allocation on hold to south-of-Delta customers.

“We’re bracing for some hard times,” said Joe Del Bosque, a prominent melon and almond grower in western Fresno and Merced counties.

If water allocations don’t improve, “it’s going to be very dire,” he said. “It reverberates through the whole Valley.” Del Bosque said he’s worried about having enough water to plant the organic cantaloupes and other melons he sells to Safeway, Whole Foods and other grocers.

“Also it’s important to keep our people working,” Del Bosque said.