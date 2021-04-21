Gavin Newsom declares a drought emergency – but it’s limited to two counties in California

Gov. Gavin Newsom officially declared a drought emergency Wednesday in one of the driest regions of California, the Russian River watershed in Northern California.

While the governor stopped short of declaring a statewide drought, the move makes various forms of drought assistance available for Sonoma and Mendocino counties and could allow the state to take swifter action on curtailing farmers and others from pulling water from the river.

Newsom issued the declaration during a visit to Lake Mendocino, whose water level is far lower than usual. He was accompanied by officials from the region who have been pleading for help in recent weeks.

“As a result of a lack of rain, our region’s two primary reservoirs are at historically low water storage levels,” said Grant Davis, the general manager of Sonoma Water, the agency serving 600,000 residents in parts of Sonoma and Marin counties. “Lake Mendocino here is one of those reservoirs, and is at about 43% capacity. With no additional rain, and continued consumption from water users downstream, we anticipate the very real possibility of not being able to release water from this reservoir by fall.”

State Sen. Mike McGuire, D-Healdsburg, added: ““Lake Mendocino is the canary in the coal mine when it comes to California’s drought.” McGuire said he is working with colleagues in the Legislature to propose a $2 billion budget proposal focused on the drought.

Newsom’s disaster declaration acknowledged “drought or near-drought throughout many portions of the State” and said the Russian River area is suffering some of the worst conditions.

The governor also cited the ultra-dry conditions in the Klamath Basin, along the California-Oregon border, but his drought declaration only applies to the Russian River area.

Newsom so far has refused to declare a statewide drought emergency — a move that could enable him to order cutbacks in lawn watering and other steps — even though the governor has acknowledged California is already in “the second year of these drought conditions.” Officials in his administration have said a declaration is more likely to occur in 2022 if the state endures a third straight dry winter.

Some political observers believe that Newsom, who is likely facing a recall later this year over his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, is reluctant to make the drought official because any restrictions could anger voters.

Declaring a regional emergency, rather than a statewide emergency, isn’t unprecedented. When former Gov. Jerry Brown declared an end to the last drought, in 2017, he kept the order in place in Fresno, Kings, Tuolumne and Tulare counties. That order still stands for those counties.