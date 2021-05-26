Federal government slashes water deliveries to farms, cities as California drought worsens

California’s water supply got cut again Wednesday, with the federal government reducing allocations to cities and farms as the drought intensified.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation announced that municipal water agencies that rely on the Central Valley Project will have this year’s allocations slashed from 55% down to 25% — a level not seen since the drought of 2015.

That could put additional pressure on the municipalities around greater Sacramento that depend on supplies from parched Folsom Lake, whose water levels have sunk dramatically this spring. The reservoir is at 46% of its usual capacity for late May.

The Regional Water Authority, which oversees 23 different agencies in the area, has already said it will dip into greater Sacramento’s abundant groundwater stocks to alleviate pressure on the Folsom reservoir — but have also urged a 10% voluntary reduction in urban usage.

Water managers took Reclamation’s announcement largely in stride.

“It’s not unexpected, probably, at this point,” said Tom Gray, general manager of the Fair Oaks Water District, which relies in part on water stored in Folsom. “We have backup groundwater supplies.”

Still, the announcement underscored rapidly worsening conditions enveloping much of California. Gov. Gavin Newsom has declared a drought emergency for 41 counties, including greater Sacramento and the Central Valley.

“It doesn’t matter how strong your water rights are ... if there’s no water in the lake,” Gray said.

Reclamation also announced that most farm-irrigation districts that belong to the Central Valley Project will get no water at all this year, the first time that’s happened since 2015. Previously, the agency announced a 5% allocation, but said it was suspended for the time being.

Farm groups have been predicting major cutbacks in plantings this year, and Wednesday’s announcement reinforced their gloom.

“Reclamation’s inability to make water available for irrigation and ability to make only a small amount of water available for domestic use in the second year of drought is one more reminder that the state’s water supply infrastructure is inadequate,” said Tom Birmingham, manager of the vast Westlands Water District in Fresno and Kings counties. “The Central Valley Project was originally designed and constructed to supply water through even extended droughts.”

Although Westlands mainly serves farm irrigators, the district announced it was forbidding all outdoor landscape watering for now.