Gavin Newsom calls for cutting water use by 15% in California. Here’s how you can do it

In an emergency proclamation signed Thursday, Gov. Gavin Newsom is encouraging people to cut personal water consumption by 15% in an effort to fight another historic California drought.

While Newsom pointed out that the vast majority of the state’s water consumption comes from industrial and agricultural sources, he urged people to cut back on personal water usage wherever they can.

Here’s how you can cut back water use in the summer months:

Personal habits

Keeping showers under 5 minutes can save up to 12.5 gallons of water per shower, and small habits like turning off the faucet while brushing your teeth or shaving can save 10 gallons per day.

Newsom also suggested people make sure laundry and dishwashers are full before starting a load, which he pointed out not only saves water, but money too.

Outdoors, Newsom urged people to cut back watering by one day a week, and to water earlier in the day when temperatures are cool.

None of the state’s recommendations are mandatory, but local officials are requiring residents to cut back. In Sacramento, for example, you can’t water your lawn more than twice a week in the summer.

Home Improvement





If you want to do more than cut back watering days, the state recommends switching your lawn to a more water-friendly option like artificial turf or drought-tolerant plants instead of grass. The city of Sacramento offers rebates for removing lawn and upgrading to drip or rotating nozzles, more efficient options compared to traditional watering systems.

Residents should also check for leaks, which could save up to 110 gallons of water each month. Upgrading bathroom appliances to high-efficiency toilets and water-efficient shower heads also saves water.