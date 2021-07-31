Yolo County issues emergency proclamation over drought, asks for water conservation

Yolo County issued an emergency proclamation this week affecting all unincorporated areas, urging residents to conserve water amid a severe California drought.

In a news release, county officials said that “exceptional drought conditions in the unincorporated areas” prompted a call for people to voluntarily save water as much of the state grapples with extremely dry conditions.

“The severity of the drought in Yolo County highlights the need to take simple actions to conserve water to ensure sustainable water supplies,” Yolo County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jim Provenza said in a prepared statement. “As a community effort, we ask that residents do what they can to conserve water.”

The emergency proclamation will allow Yolo County officials to impose regulations or other mandates as they see necessary, according to the release. According to the U.S. Drought Monitor, Yolo County, along with the rest of the Valley, is experiencing exceptional drought conditions, the most severe categorization of drought.

The county was one of many to be added to California’s drought emergency list in May, later expanded in July to include nearly all of the state. Gov. Gavin Newsom has called on residents in 50 of the state’s 58 counties to reduce water use by 15%.

Earlier this month, California water regulators released an emergency curtailment order, which has yet to be voted on, that could cut farmers off from major waterways, partly to protect vulnerable fish species.

Officials say taking shorter showers, turning off running water while brushing teeth, washing only full loads of laundry and dishes, and replacing lawns with drought-friendly plants are all steps that can be taken to help save water in Yolo County.