Updated: Is the COVID risk in your California county widespread or substantial? See this map

When Gov. Gavin Newsom debuted California’s color-coded tier system for coronavirus risk at the end of August, 38 of the state’s 58 counties were colored purple on the map, indicating widespread coronavirus concerns. As of Oct. 20’s weekly update, that number of counties in the states most restrictive level was 12 -- an increase from 10 the previous week.

The tiers, which are based on a county’s recent new case rate per 100,000 residents and test positivity rates, dictate what activities and businesses are allowed to reopen and at what capacity.

Sacramento and Yolo county stayed in the red tier, where coronavirus risk is considered substantial. Placer County moved to orange two weeks ago, where the risk of the virus is considered moderate, joining El Dorado County. Sutter and Yuba counties stayed at the purple level until Oct. 6, when they joined the red tier.

Counties in the the purple, or widespread coronavirus risk, tier must close restaurants for indoor dining and keep retail stores at no more than 25% capacity.

In the red tier counties, restaurants can reopen at 25% of capacity, and schools can reopen without waivers if the county can stay in the tier for two weeks. Fitness centers, movie theaters and museums can reopen with limited capacities.

Counties in the orange tier can have restaurants open at 50% capacity or 200 patrons (whichever is lower), and can have indoor offices re-open with modifications — although telework is still encouraged. Indoor facilities that reopened in the red tier can generally operate at higher capacities.

Yellow tier counties, where coronavirus risk is considered minimal, can have most indoor business operations open with modifications.