COVID-19 growth slowed in Sacramento last month. See what happened in your ZIP code

Growth in reported COVID-19 cases slowed dramatically in Sacramento County during September, county data show.

There were about 4,500 new cases reported in Sacramento from August 31 to September 28, compared to about 8,000 new cases reported during the four weeks prior. That’s the equivalent of about 30 new cases per 10,000 residents reported in September. The county has seen a total of about 23,000 cases reported since the pandemic began.

Among ZIP codes with at least 10,000 residents, the highest rates of new cases were in 95838 (Del Paso Heights), 95823 (Parkway/Valley Hi) and 95814 (Downtown).

The 95671 ZIP Code — home to Folsom State Prison — saw reported cases jump by 800, accounting for about one in six of the county’s new cases in September.

The lowest rates of new cases among ZIP codes with at least 10,000 residents were found in 95630 (Folsom), 95819 (East Sacramento), 95818 (Upper Land Park) and 95831 (Pocket).

The percentage of COVID-19 tests returned positive hovered around 3% to 4% in Sacramento during much of September. By comparison, the rate of positive tests in early August was around 7% to 9% most days.