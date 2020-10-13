UC Davis had 3 on-campus students test positive for COVID-19 in September

Three University of California, Davis, students living on campus tested positive from COVID-19 during the week of Sept. 28, the early part of the fall semester, but there have been no new coronavirus cases since, according to the school’s on-campus testing site and UC Davis officials.

The COVID-19 list is updated each Monday on the UC Davis site, said Melissa Lutz Blouin, a spokeswoman for UC Davis.

For the week of Oct. 5, the COVID-19 testing data shows that 1,919 tests were conducted for on-campus students with no identified coronavirus cases. One student was in isolation or quarantine in an on-campus facility designed for such for that week.

Students and employees of UC Davis are mandated to report their COVID-19 diagnosis to the school, according to Blouin, in addition to anyone they live with who also tested positive. The mandate applies for students who live off campus, she said. All of those results are on UC Davis’ website.

During the first week of this fall quarter, from Sept. 28 through Oct. 2, UC Davis tested 2,137 on-campus students, bearing the three positive results.

By the end of that week, six students were in isolation or in quarantine, including those in close contact of those who tested positive. UC Davis has about 400 beds in an on-campus facility designed for quarantine or isolation.

“We provided testing, contact tracing, quarantine and isolation support for students over the summer,” said Andy Fell, a UC Davis spokesman. “We learned from those experiences and scaled up the level of support to accommodate our increased student population.”