US ‘not going to control’ COVID-19 pandemic, White House Chief of Staff Meadows says

White House chief of staff Mark Meadows responds to reporters questions outside the West Wing on the North Lawn of the White House, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)
White House chief of staff Mark Meadows responds to reporters questions outside the West Wing on the North Lawn of the White House, Sunday, Oct. 25, 2020, in Washington. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta) Manuel Balce Ceneta AP

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows said during an interview with CNN on Sunday the United States is “not going to control the pandemic.”

When asked why by CNN’s Jake Tapper, Meadows responded: “Because it is a contagious virus.”

Meadows said the country is “making efforts to contain it.”

“What we need to do is make sure that we have the proper mitigation factors, whether it’s therapies or vaccines or treatments to make sure that people don’t die from this,” Meadows said, according to CNN.

President Donald Trump and his administration have been saying a coronavirus vaccine will be available soon. During Thursday’s presidential debate, Trump said the vaccine will be ready “within weeks,” but health experts say that’s unlikely, McClatchy News reports.

Trump has also touted therapeutics — such as regeneron and remdesivir — that doctors say he was given when he was hospitalized with the virus.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved the antiviral drug remdesivir for the treatment of hospitalized coronavirus patients. It’s the first to receive such approval for COVID-19 treatment.

Regeneron has submitted an application with the FDA for an emergency use authorization, McClatchy reports.

Bailey Aldridge
Bailey Aldridge
