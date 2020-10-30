See what happened with COVID-19 in your Sacramento area ZIP code during October

The growth in reported COVID-19 cases continued to slow in Sacramento County during October, though cases started trending up late in the month, county data show.

There were about 3,200 new cases reported in Sacramento from September 28 to October 26, compared to about 4,500 new cases during the four weeks prior. That’s the equivalent of about 21 new cases per 10,000 residents reported in October. The county has seen a total of about 26,000 cases reported since the pandemic began.

Among ZIP codes with at least 10,000 residents, the highest rates of new cases were in 95824 (Lemon Hill), 95825 (west Arden) and 95823 (Valley Hi).

The lowest rates of new cases among ZIP codes with at least 10,000 residents were found in 95630 (Folsom), 95816 (Midtown), 95628 (Fair Oaks) and 95831 (Pocket).

The percentage of COVID-19 tests returned positive hovered around 2% to 3% in Sacramento during much of October. By comparison, the rate of positive tests in September was around 3% to 4% most days.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The trend may be shifting. There were about 1,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases during the week ending on Oct. 26, up from about 600 during the week ending Oct. 12. The upward shift is also occurring in Placer and Yolo counties.