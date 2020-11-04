Sacramento Regional Transit reports 2 more bus drivers have tested positive for COVID-19

A SacRT employee sprays chlorine dioxide on the seats of a bus Wednesday, March 4, 2020, as part of the transit agency’s effort to take precautions against coronavirus. The 300 plus SacRT busses and light rail trains are cleaned with sanitizer each night and fogged with chlorine dioxide every five days, up from once every couple of weeks. jpierce@sacbee.com

At least eight Sacramento Regional Transit District bus drivers have tested positive for COVID-19 after RT officials announced this week two more drivers contracted the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

RT officials said they received written notice of a SacRT bus driver’s positive test result Monday. They said the bus driver has not been at work or driven a bus since Oct. 29. RT officials also provided a list of the driver’s most recent routes.

Tuesday, October 27

Route 161, 7:41 a.m. – 7:45 a.m.

Route 62, 12:22 p.m. – 2:01 p.m.

Route 56, 2:11 p.m. – 4:04 p.m.

Route 62, 4:11 p.m. – 5:06 p.m.

Route 51, 5:18 p.m. – 7:12 p.m.

Wednesday, October 28

Route 68, 7:03 a.m. – 8:45 a.m.

Route 82, 12:13 p.m. – 6:19 p.m

Thursday, October 29

Route 23, 6:43 a.m. – 12:29 p.m.

Route 138, 4:10 p.m. – 6:06 p.m.

RT officials received word of another COVID-19 case Tuesday after a SmaRT Ride operator tested positive. That driver had not been at work or driven a SmaRT Ride shuttle since Friday. Officials again provided a list of the driver’s most recent routes.

Thursday, October 29

North Sacramento SmaRT Ride Zone, 6 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

Friday, October 30

North Sacramento SmaRT Ride Zone, 6 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

RT officials reported their first three positive COVID-19 tests among drivers in July as coronavirus cases surged in Sacramento. They also reported cases Aug. 10, Sept. 2 and Sept. 14.

Officials said all RT vehicles are cleaned and sanitized daily. The California Department of Public Health requires masks or face coverings on public transportation. Riders are also required to wear masks or face coverings while waiting at bus stops, light rail stations and when riding any RT vehicle, officials said.

RT officials said employees are required to wear a mask while working and undergo temperature checks at the beginning of each shift.