Coronavirus

Here’s what can stay open in Sacramento, even in California’s strictest purple tier

California’s purple tier is the state’s tightest stage for coronavirus restrictions, and with Sacramento and San Diego counties assigned to it Tuesday, the classification now encompasses more than half of the state’s population.

The move from the red tier down to purple is the biggest shift in the state’s reopening framework, forcing restaurants’ dining rooms, gyms, movie theaters, places of worship and a few other entities to close for indoor operations and services. It also stalls campus openings for school districts that haven’t yet started them.

But it is not a full lockdown. The rules and the guidelines for the purple tier have changed slightly since Sacramento County was last placed there near the end of September, along with some adjustments that came just before Gov. Gavin Newsom and the state established the tier system.

Here is a list of businesses and activities that will still be permitted in counties as they move to the purple tier. The state’s face-covering requirements apply for all of them, with very limited exceptions.

Sacramento County’s move to the purple tier officially takes effect at noon Friday, the county announced Tuesday.

