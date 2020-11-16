Coronavirus updates: California surge deepens; ‘striking’ good news on vaccine front

The coronavirus crisis continues to intensify exponentially in the United States, and while California started its autumn surge from a lower baseline of activity than a large majority of states, its rates for new cases and hospitalizations continue to accelerate at alarming speeds.

The California Department of Public Health reported 9,875 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, officially shooting the state past 1 million lab-confirmed infections since the start of the pandemic. State health officials reported another 10,968 on Sunday, the most since Aug. 14, for a weekend total of nearly 21,000.

In the past two weeks, California has averaged more than 6,600 new cases per day. The daily rate was below 4,300 entering November, and below 3,150 two weeks before that on Oct. 18, state data show.

The growth is not a product simply of testing capacity, though that has recently seen a bit of a boost. Since mid-October, the two-week average for diagnostic tests returning positive for COVID-19 has gone from 2.5% to 4.4%, according to CDPH. Test positivity is considered by health experts to be one of the most important metrics in tracking true spread of the virus.

The numbers of patients with COVID-19 in California hospitals and intensive care units have also surged sharply. Overall hospitalizations leaped from a little under 2,500 on Halloween to almost 3,700 by Sunday, a spike of 49% in two weeks. ICU cases went from about 700 to 1,000 in the same stretch, a 43% jump, according to the state health department.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Those growth rates are virtually identical to the first two weeks of the summer surge, the June-to-August period that remains California’s worst stretch of the pandemic suffered to date. From June 15 to June 29, hospitalized COVID-19 cases increased 51% and the ICU total also rose by 43%.

State Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said in a Friday news conference that California is “absolutely” in another COVID-19 surge, given its climbing metrics. The case rate is now growing at about a 20% faster pace than it did in the outset of the previous surge, Ghaly and state epidemiologist Dr. Erica Pan said in a video presentation.

The surge has hit hard in the four-county capital region. Sacramento, Placer and Yolo counties were all demoted to stricter reopening tiers due to worsening case totals last week, and El Dorado County asked for a state adjudication to reassess its numbers and avoid a similar fate this week. Sacramento and Placer counties each recently had their own adjudication requests denied by CDPH.

Hospital totals have spiked substantially in the region, with Sacramento County recording particularly sharp increases. Its overall total has gone from 77 to 170 in hospital beds since Halloween, with the ICU figure erupting from 17 to 46 during that stretch.

Patient totals have increased in the three neighboring counties, though ICU totals in those have each stayed in single-digits, state data show. Yolo went from three coronavirus cases in hospitals to 14 in a matter of four days, and now has five in intensive care. Placer went from 30 hospitalized to 50 in two weeks, also with five now in ICUs. El Dorado had four patients hospitalized as of Sunday, all of them in ICUs, after going most of October with one or zero in hospital beds.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

None of the growing figures show any immediate signs of slowing down statewide or in the Sacramento area, a fact that is more concerning than the raw numbers themselves as what may be the most critical period of the health crisis fast approaches.

More than 18,250 California residents have already died of COVID-19 to date, according to CDPH, and it still may be days or a few weeks before spiking hospital and ICU rates start translating into higher daily death tolls.

Prepare for Thanksgiving — or no Thanksgiving?

In droves, health officials and government leaders have cautioned for weeks that the tail end of 2020 will come with numerous, substantial challenges in mitigating coronavirus spread. Colder temperatures will drive people indoors, where the risk of spreading the contagious respiratory disease is known to be significantly higher than outdoors.

Public health officials warn that Thanksgiving by its nature is one of the most worrisome holidays because it combines multiple high-risk activities in terms of COVID-19 spread — gathering, dining, sharing food and so on. Health experts are strongly recommending not to gather with people outside of your immediate household and to consider a virtual Thanksgiving — but if you do choose to celebrate the holiday with others in person, there are many modifications you should consider to make the gathering safer for all involved.

After November, a spate of winter holidays capped by New Year’s celebrations will tempt more rounds of family-and-friend gatherings.

And, if it proves to be a particularly bad flu season, hospital systems could suffer under the weight of a “twindemic.”

Health officials are trying to sound the alarm before hospital systems face imminent threat of hitting capacity, as is already happening in other parts of the U.S.

But people are already fatigued, tired from having their normal lives and traditions uprooted for the better part of a year. Californians will have been under the statewide stay-at-home order for eight full months as of this Thursday.

Seeing purple: More closures, restrictions appear imminent

California’s surge isn’t being driven by any one region but is spread out across several parts of the state, a fact reflected in the demotion of nine counties last week to more restrictive stages in the reopening framework.

The demotions included Sacramento and San Diego counties moving back down to the tightest tier, purple, in which restaurants, gyms, places of worship, movie theaters and more are forced to close their indoor operations.

Another 20 face the potential of being downgraded in this week’s update, including 10 that could be moved to the purple level if their new case and test positivity rates don’t improve to red tier levels. No counties are positioned to move to a looser tier, according to CDPH.

Some counties have already gotten the word. County Supervisor Erin Hannigan said in a public Facebook post Sunday that Ghaly and the state have informed Solano County that it will move back to the purple tier this week.

The other nine potential purple-tier candidates are Fresno, Kern, Kings, Merced, San Joaquin, San Luis Obispo, Sutter, Ventura and Yuba counties. The official list will come out midday Tuesday.

State and local health officials have largely attributed the recent surge to an abundance of private gatherings in which people let down their guard on mask use and social distancing around friends and extended family members.

Even if the sharp rise in cases is linked mainly to get-togethers in people’s homes rather than reopened businesses, spiking COVID-19 cases in a region — regardless of original source — make community transmission more probable.

This makes high-risk businesses and activities such as restaurant dining, where one must remove a mask to eat and drink, even riskier, health officials explain. Ghaly on Friday likened the tier demotions and closures of non-essential businesses to an “emergency brake” in times of surge.

In practice, state officials can only directly enforce shutdowns for businesses and services that are licensed through the state. This includes bars and restaurants with liquor licenses; it also includes barbershops and hair salons, though indoor haircuts are still allowed at all tier levels following a rule change in late August.

That leaves the bulk of enforcement in the hands of local officials, and most counties and cities have been hesitant to order closures except in the most egregious of instances. El Dorado County, for example, cited a handful of restaurants and suspended their health permits over the summer after they “flagrantly” violated COVID-19 guidelines.

Sacramento County health officials on Tuesday will ask the Board of Supervisors to approve an ordinance that would let the county fine businesses refusing to adhere to state and local restrictions, with emphasis on bars, restaurants and gyms, as The Bee first reported last week.

Good news from Moderna as nation, world await vaccines

Biotech company Moderna announced Monday that the COVID-19 vaccine it is developing appears to be 94.5% effective, based on an interim analysis from its ongoing clinical trial.

It’s an astonishingly high number, and it comes one week after Pfizer Inc. said its own vaccine in late-phase trials may be more than 90% effective.

Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation’s top infectious disease expert, called Monday’s figure from Moderna “truly striking,” the Associated Press reported.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has set a prerequisite of 50% effectiveness for any vaccine candidate to be considered for emergency approval.

Fauci has previously said that a safe, 60% effective vaccine would be a good outcome. If numbers like those from Pfizer and Moderna hold up, vaccines that are 90% or 95% effective would contribute immensely to ending the pandemic sooner rather than later, once they can be widely distributed.

Either or both of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine candidates could get emergency-use approval by the FDA, likely in December or January. The authorization would allow for the vaccine to be deployed to the most vulnerable populations.

Gov. Gavin Newsom has said California’s first round of available vaccines will go to health workers. Emergency-use vaccines after that could go to vulnerable populations such as skilled nursing facilities. Newsom said Californians should expect it to take “many months” before a vaccine is widely available to the general public.

Sacramento-area numbers: 677 dead, over 44,000 cases

The six-county Sacramento region has combined for at least 677 COVID-19 deaths during the pandemic and has passed 44,000 total confirmed cases.

Sacramento County has recorded a total of 29,837 cases and 520 deaths. The county reported a record-high 496 new cases on Thursday, followed by 327 on Friday.

There were 170 patients hospitalized with coronavirus in Sacramento County as of Sunday, state data show. The figure peaked at 281 on July 30. It hasn’t been as high as 200 since Aug. 29.

The county has updated October’s death toll to 54, and four have now died in the first week of November.

Yolo County has reported 3,814 total infections and 68 deaths from COVID-19, reporting four new deaths since last Thursday. The county added 56 cases on Sunday.

Yolo had 14 patients in hospitals with COVID-19 as of Thursday. Five are now in ICUs, up from three.

Yolo County remains in the red tier, avoiding demotion to the purple tier last week after numbers improved. The earliest Yolo could move to a stricter or looser tier is Nov. 24.

Placer County surpassed 5,000 cases on Thursday. The county reported 78 cases and one new death Friday, following 63 new cases and two new fatalities Thursday, bringing the totals to 5,134 infected and 63 dead.

Placer reported on its local hospitalization dashboard Friday that it had 43 patients in hospital beds with COVID-19, all but one of them being treated specifically for the disease, and four in ICUs for COVID-19 treatment. State data updated Sunday showed 50 hospitalized in Placer County and six in ICUs.

Placer on its dashboard says its test positivity rate was 4.8% for the week ending Nov. 4, the most recent span with data available. The rolling seven-day average has shot up 0.7% in two days and is now at its highest point in more than two months.

Placer County is in the red tier.

El Dorado County is one of a few California counties with a single-digit death toll, with just four fatalities since the start of the pandemic. Health officials have reported a tally of 1,637 cases after adding 42 cases Thursday in a two-day update, following no update Wednesday due to Veterans Day, and a one-day record 37 on Friday.

El Dorado has four hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Sunday, all of them in ICUs.

El Dorado County has entered an adjudication process with the state to remain in the orange tier despite failing to maintain the metrics required of that stage for the past two weeks.

Sutter County health officials have reported a total of 2,185 people positive for coronavirus and 12 deaths. The county reported 52 new cases Friday, a new daily record. Five people infected with COVID-19 were hospitalized as of Friday, and one person was in intensive care, according to county health officials.

Yuba County officials have reported a total of 1,549 COVID-19 infections and 10 deaths. The county reported 20 new infections Friday following 26 on Thursday. Yuba had two patients infected with COVID-19 hospitalized, with one in an ICU.

Sutter and Yuba, which share a bi-county health office, are both in the red tier but both failed to meet red-tier requirements in last week’s update from the state. They face demotion to the purple tier as early as this Tuesday.

World numbers: 1,320,000 dead

The United States surpassed 11 million lab-positive coronavirus cases less than one week after hitting the 10 million milestone, according to data compiled by Johns Hopkins University.

Coronavirus activity in the U.S. continues to lead the world. The nation now has reported more than 246,500 deaths and is on pace to hit a quarter-million within a week.





The global totals are 54.5 million infected and about 1,320,000 dead.

Following the U.S. in death toll are Brazil at 166,000, India at 130,000, Mexico at 98,500, the United Kingdom at 52,000, Italy at 45,000, France at about 42,500, Iran at 42,000 and Spain at nearly 41,000. Next are Peru and Argentina at just over 35,000 dead, and Colombia at just over 34,000. More than 33,000 have died in Russia.

By total confirmed infections, India follows the U.S. with more than 8.8 million, and Brazil is next at almost 5.9 million. Russia has overtaken France, with both closing in on 2 million. Spain, the United Kingdom, Argentina, Colombia, Italy and Mexico all have between 1 million and 1.5 million cases.