Californians must wear face masks when outside of home, new state order says

Californians have to wear masks when outside of their homes, according to new guidance issued by the state on Monday.

The California Department of Public Health issued revised mask rules this week as much of the state tipped back into the most restrictive purple tier of California’s coronavirus reopening criteria.

According to the CDPH, “A face covering is required at all times when outside of the home, with some exceptions.”

“The risk for COVID-19 exposure and infection remains and will continue to be in our midst for the foreseeable next several months,” read a news release from the department. “The use of face coverings by everyone can limit the release of infected droplets when talking, coughing, sneezing, singing, exercising, shouting or other forms of increased respiration, and they can also reinforce physical distancing by signaling the need to remain apart.”

“In addition, increasing evidence also demonstrates a cloth face covering or mask also offers some protection to the wearer, too,” the release said.

Masks should be worn over your nose and mouth, not under your nose or on your chin, the state added.

When can I not wear a mask?

According to state regulations, people do not have to wear masks in specific settings.

These include situations where you are alone or with members of your household, such as driving in a car, eating or drinking, or working in an office or room alone.

When outdoors, you do not have to wear a mask as long as you are staying six feet from others not in your household — but you do need to have a mask with you at these times so you can put one on if your distance from others changes.

You also don’t have to wear a mask when getting a service that requires the temporary removal of the mask, such as certain medical tests or procedures, or if you are a worker required to wear respiratory protection.

The state also has guidance on people who are always exempt from wearing a mask.

Those include very young children under the age of 2, as well as those with a medical condition, mental health condition or disability that prevents wearing a face covering; the hearing impaired or those who are communicating with persons who are hearing impaired; and people for whom wearing a mask would create a risk related to the performance of their work.

If you have a medical condition that prevents you from wearing a mask, but are in a job requiring regular contact with others, you should wear a non-restrictive face covering alternative, according to the CDPH, such as a face shield with a drape on the bottom edge, as long as your condition permits it.