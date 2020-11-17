Here is the COVID-19 data California used to demote Sacramento area to purple tier

Gov. Gavin Newsom for months had compared California’s reopening from coronavirus restrictions to a “dimmer switch” — a process that would involve mostly gradual shifts to looser or tighter protocols depending on the trajectory of COVID-19 in any given part of the state.

The metaphor has changed. After more than three months of updating tiers on a weekly basis and moving California’s 58 counties at a deliberate pace through four levels of restrictions, the state’s color-coded framework had to be used instead as an “emergency brake” this week, Newsom announced, due to an intense and fast-developing surge in infections.

“The spread of COVID-19, if left unchecked, could quickly overwhelm our health care system and lead to catastrophic outcomes,” the governor said in a prepared statement.

Newsom and the state health department pulled the brake this week with what was effectively a hard reset to the reopening system.

The California Department of Public Health on Monday downgraded 28 counties to the most-restrictive purple tier, in which restaurant dining, church worship, gyms, movie theaters and several other types of businesses and activities most close for indoor operations. Nine other counties, San Francisco the most populous among them, were downgraded to the second-most restrictive red tier. Handfuls of mostly small counties were allowed to stay in the looser orange and yellow tiers.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Along with the 13 counties that were already purple, this strictest stage now encompasses more than 94% of California’s population.

The classification now includes the entire capital region, made up of Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba counties.

Rather than weekly updates, CDPH will now assess counties’ COVID-19 data continuously, with tier changes handed down whenever necessary.

It takes only a glance at the last weekly collection of data, with numbers released Monday from the survey week of Nov. 4 to Nov. 10, to see why the emergency brake was pulled and restrictions rolled back so broadly: COVID-19 rates erupted across nearly every well-populated region of California when compared to the assessment released just one week earlier.

The two main metrics of the tier system are new daily cases per 100,000 residents and test positivity rate. The cutoffs between the purple and red tiers remain 7.0 cases per 100,000 and positivity of 8%.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Forty-nine of California’s 58 counties had a daily case rate at or above 7.0 per 100,000 in the most recent state assessment. Of those, only eight — Del Norte, Mendocino Colusa, El Dorado, Santa Clara, Santa Barbara, Amador and Alameda — were remotely close to the borderline, with rates between 7 and 10 per 100,000. Three of those, Amador, Colusa and Mendocino, were among the nine that stayed in the red tier.

And 31 counties not only exceeded the purple-tier threshold for new cases, but more than doubled it. Eleven of those 31 at least tripled it, reporting averages of 21 or more new cases a day per 100,000.

Sacramento-area COVID-19 metrics skyrocketed this month

Sacramento and Sutter were among those with triple the state-set threshold for new daily cases per 100,000, at 21.8 and 21.2, respectively. Yolo, Placer and Yuba counties were in the doubling camp, at 17.4, 15.8 and 14.6, respectively.

In the region, only El Dorado County was close to the 7.0 mark, with 8.2 new daily cases per 100,000.

The Sacramento-area numbers would be remarkable in their own right, but are more staggering considering how much they increased in the span of 10 days, plus the fact that they’ve shown no sign yet of slowing down.

The prior update from CDPH came last week and assessed data for the week ending Oct. 31. In it, the state said Sacramento County had 9.7 new daily cases per 100,000, which resulted in its demotion to the purple tier. Placer had 8.5, Yolo had 6.7, Yuba had 11.2, Sutter had 8.8 and El Dorado had 5.8.

Comparing the two survey periods, the rate of new cases in Sacramento, Sutter and Yolo counties each more than doubled in the first 10 days of November, according to state data. Placer’s rate nearly doubled. El Dorado’s grew more than 40%, and Yuba’s grew more than 30%, the data show.

These soaring figures were foreshadowed in local updates last week from those counties’ health offices. On their individual COVID-19 data dashboards, Sacramento, Placer and Sutter counties have all recently reported record-high daily case totals.

By episode date, Sacramento and Placer each had their highest case total of the entire pandemic on Nov. 9 and followed it up with their second-highest daily increase on Nov. 10. Sutter, which shares a bi-county health office with Yuba, tracks new cases by reporting date rather than episode date. The past four days of reporting — Friday through Monday — marked the four highest daily totals of the pandemic for Sutter County, its dashboard shows.

As far as test positivity, Sutter and Yuba counties exceeded the 8% threshold while the other four local counties are still below that figure, the state data showed.

But the percentages are climbing quickly in all six, and have been on a steady uptrend for the past five or six weeks across the board, the weekly state data assessments show.

In just the past 10 days, Sutter’s rate more than doubled, increasing from 5.3% for the week ending Oct. 31 to 10.9% for the week ending Nov. 10. It had the third-highest rate of all California counties, behind only Imperial and Tehama counties.

Yolo’s rate also doubled, from 3.2% to 6.7% in the same stretch. Sacramento County’s rate grew from 4.1% to 7.1%. Yuba had its positivity go from 5.4% to 8.2%. Placer went from 4.2% to 6%, and El Dorado moved from 2.2% to 3.3%.

These numbers highlight how hard the capital region has been hit in the current surge. CDPH reported Monday that the statewide positivity rate for COVID-19 was 5% for the past week and 4.6% for the past two weeks.

This means five of the six Sacramento-area counties, all except El Dorado County, recently had their positive test rate shoot well above the state average.

The new rules from state health officials and the Newsom administration also reduce what was previously a three-day grace period for demoted counties to comply with new restrictions down to one day, which CDPH in its announcement said is a measure reflecting the urgent nature of the crisis.

For many demoted counties across California, amended local health orders take effect at noon Tuesday.