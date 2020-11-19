How to help The Sacramento Bee investigate the next surge of COVID-19

In March, we asked you to help us investigate stories related to the emerging coronavirus pandemic.

You sent us news tips, connected us with sources and shared documents. You helped us shine a light on waste, injustice and the inner workings of our state’s response to the pandemic.

Since then, we’ve revealed questionable big-dollar contracts, shown how hospitals sparred with sick employees, and discovered how exactly health care systems spun reality about supply shortages. We’ve explored the struggles facing nursing home employees, the conflicted role of inspectors, and the industry group’s access to officials.

As we go into another surge of COVID-19 cases we need your help again.

Are you a health care worker increasingly frustrated by the public’s dismissal of crisis? Are you a patient who’s racked up big bills or struggled to get treatment? Are you a worker who’s seen abuses of power or shady deals throughout this crisis?

We want to hear from you.

We’ve created a survey for health care workers and others to submit tips. You can fill out the form at the end of this story, or go here.

Anyone can email our newsroom tip line at tips@sacbee.com.

And you can reach a reporter on the California investigations team directly, even anonymously if you wish.

Help us tell the next chapter of this ongoing story.

