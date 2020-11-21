Rebellious Roseville restaurant complies as coronavirus curfew closes Sacramento nightlife

As a 10 p.m. curfew in purple-tiered counties across California took effect Saturday night, a Roseville restaurateur said he would be filing suit against Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration after threatening to stay open late.

Matthew Oliver of Roseville wine bar and restaurant House of Oliver initially said after Newsom’s Thursday order — requiring the majority of Californians to stop nonessential activities at night, a move intended to slow the spread of coronavirus as cases surge throughout the state — that he would be running the restaurant past 10 p.m. as a sign of protest against the curfew.

In a video posted to House of Oliver’s Facebook account, Oliver said that his plans for a late-night “Newsom hour” were thwarted after an agent from the California Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control visited him and threatened action against the restaurant failed to adhere to state guidelines.

The curfew forbids bars and restaurants from continuing in-person dining past 10 p.m., although drive-thru and takeout are still allowed.

The ABC has occasionally threatened to levy fines or revoke liquor licenses from bars and restaurants that fail to comply with executive orders regarding the coronavirus pandemic, a tactic that has usually promptly corrected defiant businesses eager to stay open amid particularly trying economic circumstances.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

House of Oliver, described by Oliver as “the poster child for freedom, for rights, for the American way,” was originally planning to stay open late Saturday as an explicitly political statement.

“It’s about the ability as a grown adult not to have a curfew anymore,” Oliver said in a video uploaded Thursday afternoon. “We are willing to do our part to keep you healthy and informed — but only after 10 o’clock.”

Oliver, who is the lead pastor at The Family Church, also said he would be holding an in-person, mask-optional service Sunday morning. Placer County was moved into the purple tier on Monday, which limits worship to outdoor-only services.

Oliver’s rebellious, tongue-in-cheek demeanor had evidently changed by Saturday afternoon, when he uploaded another video to social media, telling patrons that the ABC stopped by to reprimand him and that he was forced to change plans.

“The enemy, our governor, is doing all he can to put small businesses out of business,” Oliver said. “The ABC did come out to House of Oliver last night. ... We were informed this morning that they are moving forward to take action against House of Oliver.”

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

In response, he said attorneys for the restaurant were working to file a lawsuit against Newsom’s administration, but added that ”you will see some changes” at House of Oliver.

“Our team will be wearing face coverings — those that do not have medical exemptions,” Oliver said. “We cannot ask any of our guests to wear face coverings if you have a medical exemption. Or if you’re not wearing a face covering, we know that it is because you have a medical exemption.”

He added that the restaurant’s last call would be before 10 p.m.

True to his word, House of Oliver closed at the time of the curfew. The restaurant was packed during the final hour of service, but as 10 p.m. approached, the crowd thinned out and patrons began to disperse. Many among them were not seen wearing masks.

A table set up outside the restaurant in the Renaissance Creek shopping center property sported a sign that read ‘impeach Newsom.’ Oliver was not at the restaurant at closing and was not available for comment.

Republican Chris Bish, who lost her race for the 6th congressional district, livestreams outside of California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s home in protest on the first night of a coronavirus curfew Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020, in Fair Oaks. Newsom’s office announced the overnight stay-at-home order, restricting non-essential activities, for most of California in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. Xavier Mascareñas xmascarenas@sacbee.com

Curfew around the region

Elsewhere in the Sacramento region, streets remained mostly quiet as the clock struck 10. The most popular Saturday night hot spots were noticeably empty.

Old Sacramento was practically a ghost town, and the corridors on R and K street were deserted, as was the Downtown Commons. The vast majority of businesses, it seemed, had followed the curfew orders, and while a few individual people were seen walking around Sacramento — plus one group hanging around in front of the downtown ice rink — most of the city was startlingly silent.

Meanwhile, in Fair Oaks, a group of protesters remained gathered near Newsom’s home past the curfew, but their numbers were small and they appeared peaceful.