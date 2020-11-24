Coronavirus updates: Over 400 COVID-19 patients now in Sacramento-area hospitals

California enters Thanksgiving at a critical point in the pandemic, with coronavirus cases and hospitalizations still surging as they have for essentially all of November.

The state in the last two weeks has averaged close to 10,000 new lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 per day, with 5.5% of diagnostic tests returning positive. The daily case rate has nearly tripled, and statewide test positivity has almost doubled, in the past month.

As one may expect based on this rapid case growth, California’s total for hospitalized patients with confirmed virus cases has surged dramatically in the first three weeks of November, from just over 2,500 at the start of the month to nearly 5,500 as of Monday. Concern is mounting, particularly in rural parts of the state, where small hospitals are scrambling to meet bed capacity and staffing needs as they fill with coronavirus patients.

None of those three metrics — infections, test positivity and hospitalizations — show any signs of slowing down. And all of them have increased broadly, in numerous parts of the state, data from the state and from local health offices show.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

State health leaders, as well as the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, have in recent days and weeks urged against traveling for Thanksgiving gatherings. They note the danger of spreading the highly contagious virus among family and other loved ones.

But for many, the decision has already been made. Federal air travel data showed that Friday and Sunday were the first two days with more than 1 million passengers flying since March.

Sacramento International Airport had a moderate number of fliers Sunday and Monday. Some shared their reasoning for the choice to convene with family.

“The older you get, the more these things matter,” Sid Baysinger, 61, told The Sacramento Bee on Monday after flying in from Phoenix. “You never know when it’s the last time you’ll see your family.”

More than eight months into the pandemic, the state has reported more than 1.1 million lab-confirmed infections and 19,000 deaths from COVID-19, according to the California Department of Public Health.

BLACK FRIDAY SALE Get unlimited digital access for only $20 for 1 year CLAIM OFFER

Sacramento region: 717 dead, over 400 currently hospitalized

The six-county Sacramento area has combined for at least 717 deaths and more than 51,000 total confirmed infections during the health crisis. As of Monday, hospitals in those six counties were treating at least 417 patients with COVID-19.

Sacramento County has recorded 34,186 lab-positive coronavirus cases and 550 resident deaths from the virus as of Monday. The county set a record high last Thursday with 559 cases, then reported 454 more on Friday. Officials then reported 1,321 on Monday for a period including the weekend, which equates to about 440 a day.

Hospitalizations continue to surge and are quickly approaching the peak from summer of 281 concurrent patients. On Sunday and Monday, Sacramento County had 255 hospitalized virus patients including 52 in ICUs.

At least 31 Sacramento County residents died of the virus between Nov. 1 and Nov. 17, health officials said Monday.

Yolo County has reported 4,257 total lab-confirmed cases during the pandemic, adding 58 Monday after 61 Sunday and 89 Saturday. At least 74 Yolo residents have died of COVID-19.

Yolo had 15 patients in hospitals with confirmed cases as of Monday, with eight in ICUs, state data showed.

Placer County has reported 6,071 cases during the pandemic, adding 384 on Monday for a period including the weekend for an average of 128 a day — which would be a daily record.

The countywide death toll is now 65. That figure decreased by two since Friday, down from 67. A reduction to a county’s death toll is most often due to a correction in place of residence, which leads to the fatality being moved to another county’s jurisdiction.

Placer’s spike in hospitalized cases continues to break records on a daily basis, and on Monday it hit triple-digits for the first time. The county reported having 101 patients in hospital beds with confirmed coronavirus, up from 31 at the end of October, with 92 (91%) in hospitals specifically “because of COVID.” The county says 12 are now in ICUs, 10 of whom are being treated specifically for the disease.

Placer has experienced some of the fastest case growth in Northern California. Its test positivity rate is now more than a full percentage point above the statewide average and it doubled in the span of three weeks, going from 3.4% during the week ending Oct. 24 to 6.8% for the week ending Nov. 14, which is the most recent period with data available.

El Dorado County is one of a few California counties with a single-digit death toll, with just four fatalities since the start of the pandemic. But new cases are coming at an accelerated pace and hospitalizations are rising fast as well.

The county on Monday added 78 cases covering the weekend (an average of 26 per day, including Monday) for a cumulative total of 2,018 confirmed infections.

El Dorado had 10 hospitalized COVID-19 patients as of Monday, with half of them in ICUs, both the same as Sunday.

Sutter County health officials have reported a total of 2,806 people positive for coronavirus and 14 deaths. The county added 111 new cases Sunday and 143 more on Monday, the two highest tallies of the pandemic.

Yuba County officials have reported a total of 1,866 COVID-19 infections and 10 deaths. The county reported 78 new infections Monday, shattering the previous one-day record of 46 set in August.

Sutter and Yuba, sister counties that share a public health office and have just one general acute hospital between the two of them, have seen the COVID-19 patient total at that hospital shoot up very quickly.

Adventist Health/Rideout in Marysville was treating 36 virus patients as of Monday, up from 27 on Friday, the local health office said, with six in ICUs. The hospital has exceeded its summer peak of 30 patients.

Officials say 23 of the currently hospitalized cases and five of the ICU patients are Sutter residents; the remaining 13 patients, including one in the ICU, are from Yuba County.

The hospital’s president, Rick Rawson, put out a video message last week, on Nov. 17, pleading for people to adhere to state-issued health restrictions so that Rideout was not overrun. Rideout was treating 20 coronavirus patients at that time, he said.