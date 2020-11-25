Placer County health officials link COVID-19 outbreak to Rocklin basketball center

More than two dozen people in two counties have tested positive for COVID-19 after participating in indoor youth basketball games at Rocklin’s Courtside Basketball Center, but the owners refused to end indoor play, Placer County Public Health officials announced Wednesday.

“Individuals who were at Courtside Basketball Center on Nov. 7 or 8 may have been exposed to coronavirus and are advised to quarantine and seek testing for the virus, regardless of whether they have symptoms,” officials said in the health alert. “Multiple individuals who were exposed on Nov. 7 and 8 also participated in subsequent tournaments at this facility. Testing for Placer County residents can be accessed through health care providers or community testing sites.”

News of the outbreak came as families across the region prepare for Thanksgiving festivities that public health officials nationwide have warned could worsen the surge of infections from the new coronavirus, the pathogen that causes COVID-19.

Often, teens and youth show no symptoms of the virus, but asymptomatic carriers still can pass the disease to others, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Placer public health officials advised the public to avoid all participation in indoor activities at Courtside, 1104 Tinker Road. The state has determined that COVID-19 infections are widespread in Placer County, putting it in the purple tier, the most restrictive. State regulations prohibit indoor activities at gyms and other fitness facilities in any counties at the purple level.

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

“This health alert is being issued because of the large scale of the apparent outbreak and potential geographic range that make contact tracing difficult,” Placer County public health officials stated. “In addition, the facility has refused to cease indoor operations and continues to host tournaments despite being advised such operations are not allowed and with full knowledge that COVID-19 cases have been associated with activities at the facility.”