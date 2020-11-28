Rancho Cordova nursing facility sees outbreak of coronavirus as infections surge across region

Family members say a Rancho Cordova nursing home is working to suppress an outbreak of coronavirus among its residents as California’s COVID-19 infection rate skyrockets.

Heather Mora, the daughter-in-law of a resident at the Casa Coloma Health Care Center, told The Sacramento Bee in an email that she was informed of several infections at the facility after her father-in-law tested positive for coronavirus.

“There is an active outbreak among patients and staff,” Mora said.

Mora’s 83-year-old father-in-law was exposed on Nov. 22 to someone who had contracted the virus, and by Tuesday, he was testing positive.

“We were also told that ‘several’ others tested positive but no additional details were provided,” she said.

Representatives at the Kaiser Permanente-affiliate facility said management was not available for comment over the weekend.

Sacramento County officials have reported 1,506 cases of coronavirus in Rancho Cordova thus far, and 27 residents of the city have died — more than in Citrus Heights, but fewer than in Elk Grove. The county overall has seen more than 36,000 people fall ill and 576 die of COVID-19.

During a surge in infectious activity all across California, hospitals being filled at record rates. On Tuesday, Sacramento County reported a single-day infection total of almost 1,000, a new high in the pandemic.

Skilled-nursing facilities have been hit particularly hard by coronavirus over the last several months due to their close-quarters nature and the susceptibility of elderly patients to COVID-19. Persons age 65 or older are much more vulnerable to the virus’ more severe symptoms and have an increased risk of death.