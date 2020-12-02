Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones tests positive for coronavirus, is isolating

Sheriff Scott Jones, speaking from his office last year, has tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, the Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday. pkitagaki@sacbee.com

Sacramento County Sheriff Scott Jones has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Jones received the positive test for the disease known as COVID-19 on Tuesday after first experiencing symptoms late last week, the Sheriff’s Office said in a statement.

“Sheriff Jones’ symptoms started last Friday and were mild, including a fever, congestion, light-headedness, and a headache,” the statement reads. He began feeling better Sunday and had “almost no remaining symptoms” as of Wednesday, the statement said.

Jones tested positive shortly after “a workplace exposure to an employee that later tested positive.” That employee’s role in the Sheriff’s Office and the status of their illness was not immediately clear.

The sheriff is in isolation in accordance with health officials’ recommendations. According to the statement, his entire family has been tested and are also quarantining as they await results.

“The sheriff is only one of dozens of Sacramento Sheriff’s Office employees who, despite rigorous institutional safety practices and following all recommended personal safety protocols, have contracted the virus while performing their essential duties protecting and serving their community or, as in the sheriff’s case, supporting and interacting with those dedicated women and men,” the agency’s statement concluded.

Earlier in November, just after Gov. Gavin Newsom and state health leaders announced a one-month 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew for counties like Sacramento that are classified within the strict “purple” tier of the state’s reopening framework, Jones in a statement said the Sheriff’s Office “will not be determining — including entering any home or business — compliance with, or enforcing compliance of, any health or emergency orders related to curfews, staying at home, Thanksgiving or other social gatherings inside or outside the home, maximum occupancy or mask mandates.”

Jones wasn’t alone. Most other capital region law enforcement agencies, along with the California Highway Patrol, issued their own statements informing that they would not dispatch officers or deputies to enforce the curfew order, though some additionally emphasized that they would continue an education-based approach to the public health crisis.

Earlier, when the state announced a mandatory mask mandate on June 18, Jones’ office also quickly issued a statement saying it would be “inappropriate” to criminally enforce that order, due to “the minor nature of the offense, the potential for negative outcomes during enforcement encounters, and anticipating the various ways in which the order may be violated.”

