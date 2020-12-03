California to open Sleep Train arena field hospital as COVID cases fill local hospitals

Faced with dramatically rising COVID-19 hospitalizations, Gov. Gavin Newsom announced on Thursday the state will open the emergency field hospital at Sleep Train Arena in Sacramento’s Natomas area.

Opening day will be Wednesday, Dec. 9, he said, with the first 20 beds available.

The facility, set up in the summer, will be the first of 11 state urgency temporary field facilities that have been waiting in warm-up status since then.

The hospitals were set up as a pressure relief valve for local hospitals.

A recent surge in cases in Sacramento has filled Sacramento-areal ICUs to 76% capacity as of Monday, with projections saying those units will fill beyond their maximum with a few weeks.

Brian Ferguson of the state Office of Emergency Services said it and 10 other potential field hospitals like it around the state can be activated in a matter of a day, if needed.

“It gives us flexibility if we are exceeding hospital capacity regionally,” Ferguson said. “It could be COVID or non-COVID patients, depending on the need on the ground.”

The Sleep Train site, which the Sacramento Kings NBA team used before moving to Golden 1 Arena, can house nearly 244 patients. Medical supplies are available, and the state can call on both state and federal healthcare teams to assist.

In total, the state has 1,800 beds at the pop-up facilities.

The surge sites, though, do not currently include any ICU beds, and as of Wednesday the state was not planning to establish any at them, Health and Human Services spokesman Rodger Butler told The Bee. The surge sites remain a “fluid situation” as hospitalization numbers change by the day, Butler said.

