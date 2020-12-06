‘A roller coaster ride.’ Inside a small town California hospital’s fight against COVID

“High five!” Alina Kendler says.

A tired but game Francisco Apolinar slaps hands with his nurse, not quite getting his arm all the way up, then sits down to gather his breath after a round of physical therapy, sucking on the oxygen tube fitted to his nostrils.

The 67-year-old Truckee-area resident, battling COVID-19, spent his birthday last week quarantined in a specialized room that’s suddenly in high demand:

“Isolation Room 11” in the intensive care unit of Marshall Hospital in Placerville is one of several thousand acute care nodes that have emerged on the front lines of the effort to handle California’s growing COVID-19 crisis.

COVID patient Francisco Apolinar, right, 67, exercises with registered nurse Alina Kendler, left, inside the ICU for COVID patients at Marshall Medical Centers hospital in Placerville on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Apolinar was a recent transfer from Tahoe Forest Hospital in Truckee. We have been pooling our resources to work together, said Lourdes Edralin, Marketing and Community Relations Director at Marshall Medical Center. Renée C. Byer rbyer@sacbee.com

Coronavirus: Latest news Sign up for our newsletter and get updates on the coronavirus in California and across the nation. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Gov. Gavin Newsom last week announced his public health department is now doing a daily count of ICU availability across the state. If any region in the state tops 85% occupancy of its hospitals’ staffed ICU units, the governor says he will order a stay-at-home mandate in those counties, shutting down most businesses (that aren’t already shut down) for at least three weeks.

As of Saturday, the greater 13-county Sacramento region, which includes El Dorado County and Marshall Hospital, was listed by the state at 21% of ICU capacity. The Southern California and San Joaquin Valley regions fell below 15% capacity and headed for widespread shutdowns.

The moment has placed intense pressure on both rural hospitals with small staffs such as Marshall and bigger urban hospitals such as Sutter and Kaiser Permanente in Sacramento. One key hospital, Adventist-Rideout in Marysville, hit capacity in its ICU briefly last week.

Not only must those facilities treat a growing number of COVID-19 patients, they must do it efficiently while navigating a host of new safety steps. Because the virus is new, highly-contagious and sometimes lethal, hospitals must take extraordinary measures to assure a skittish public as well as concerned employees that health care facilities can be counted on to stop the virus, not spread it.

Marshall Medical Center CEO Siri Nelson said the impact of COVID-19 is unlike any she has seen in the health care world. A few years ago, when she worked in Lake County, they nearly were forced to evacuate a hospital because of wildfire. That was an extraordinary moment, but only a moment.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

The coronavirus has been, in contrast, a nine-month haul requiring hospitals to undergo a physical transformation and protocol changes, and forcing staffs to deal with the emotions of facing a never-ending task.

Robot ‘zaps’ COVID with Xenon

A number of rooms at Marshall are now fitted with bulky negative airflow systems so that they can house a COVID-19 patient without sending air-borne virus droplets filtering out when the door is opened.

Last week, before entering one of the COVID-19 rooms, respiratory therapist Amber Marshall put on a N95 mask, then donned a tent-like testing hood over her head and shoulders so that nurse Natasha Benedet could spray aerosol with an aroma into the hood. That way, Marshall could determine whether her N95 mask was filtering properly, by sniffing for the aroma.

Amber Marshall, right, a respiratory therapist, has her N95 mask tested by registered nurse, Natasha Benedet, left, inside the ICU for COVID-19 patients at Marshall Medical Center’s hospital in Placerville on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Renée C. Byer rbyer@sacbee.com

When a patient is discharged from ICU, a robot they call “The Flash” is sent into the room for a sci-fi-like task: The $92,000-plus robot, which looks like R2D2 of the Stars Wars movies - and has lettering calling it a COVID killer - lifts its mushroom-shaped head on a rotating pedestal and flashes blue UV light for 20 minutes around the room, killing the virus in nooks and crannies.

“It ends up frying all the bacteria and viruses,” said Jim Waddington, hospital nursing director. “It destroys its DNA or RNA so it can’t reproduce.”

Housekeeper Darci Freeman waits for a robot they call ‘Flash’ to kill germs inside an ICU room for COVID-19 patients at Marshall Medical Center’s hospital in Placerville on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. The pulsing UV light takes about 15-20 minutes to kill the germs in the room. A warning sign has been placed outside the door to keep out during the process. Renée C. Byer rbyer@sacbee.com

Not everyone can just walk into the hospital or its clinics anymore.

One of the hospital’s clinics has a small, square white tent out front with a zipper flap where COVID-19 patients can be seen by doctors without entering the clinics.

“It’s not glamorous or warm, but it’s one of the COVID modifications we had to make,” said Jonathan Russell, chief ambulatory officer.

Jonathan Russell, a registered nurse and chief ambulatory officer, stands inside a physical exam tent that is used to exam patients who may have COVID-19, outside of Marshall Medical Center’s clinic in Placerville on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. “This is one of the COVID modifications we had to make recently,” said Russell. Renée C. Byer rbyer@sacbee.com

Jonathan Russell, a registered nurse and chief ambulatory officer, stands inside a physical exam tent that is used to exam patients who may have COVID-19, outside of Marshall Medical Center’s clinic in Placerville on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. “This is one of the COVID modifications we had to make recently,” said Russell. Renée C. Byer rbyer@sacbee.com

A massive surge tent with heaters is on order to be placed in the parking lot, outside the emergency room, where doctors can test and triage suspected COVID-19 patients.

Hospital busy, but not overwhelmed

The Placerville hospital is, for the moment, busy, but has capacity for more patients, Nelson said. The hospital was dealing with 10 COVID-19 patients as of late in the week. Hospitals in the four-county Sacramento area in total were treating 550 coronavirus patients.

In the face of a worsening pandemic, though, space is becoming sorely limited at Marshall and other local hospitals. Marshall has 20 ICU beds. Late last week, 10 were taken. That number fluctuates, and health leaders say they fear the number of virus patients will continue to rise, overwhelming the ICU system.

Marshall is part of a regional hospital cooperative. It could send patients to hospitals in Reno or Sacramento. But those hospitals are facing their own crowding issues. El Dorado County officials last week activated their county Emergency Operations Center as a communications coordinator in case virus numbers continue to climb.

Registered nurse Alina Kendler, left, gets help securing her PPE from Kathy Durrett inside the ICU for COVID-19 patients at Marshall Medical Center’s hospital in Placerville on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020. Renée C. Byer rbyer@sacbee.com

Hospital staffing may be a bigger concern than bed numbers, though. Barton Memorial in South Lake Tahoe last week called on five members of the National Guard’s Medical Strike Team, including medics, to work in their emergency department as supplemental staff.

Marshall has staffers home under quarantine due to exposure to COVID-19. Those exposures have typically taken place during their everyday lives in the community, officials said.

A lack of testing supplies is slowing the hospital’s ability to get results back quickly, a problem that has dated to the beginning days of the pandemic. That forces the hospital to burn through more personal protective equipment because patients must be approached as if they are infected until determined otherwise.

If Marshall’s ICU fills, officials say they will move some intensive care patients into the surgery department. If crowding gets worse, they have talked about assembling a temporary clinic at the county fairgrounds, three miles away, for patients with less acute illnesses.

Marshall CEO Nelson, through it all, says she is at heart an optimist. But, she said, “the next couple of months are going to be a roller coaster ride for everybody. We have to prepare for the worst.”