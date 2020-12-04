Yolo County, ‘running out of ICU beds,’ imposes COVID lockdown ahead of California order

Yolo County joined the Bay Area on Friday by announcing it would impose stricter COVID-19 restrictions on economic activity ahead of an expected shutdown order from the state.

The county said its order would take effect at 12:01 a.m. Sunday.

The order is a modification of the the shutdown protocols announced Thursday by California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Notably, Yolo will allow outdoor dining at restaurants. The state order forbids all in-person dining at restaurants, indoor and outdoor, and says customers must take their meals to go.

Newsom said his new directives, which include closure of hair and nail salons and other restrictions, will go into effect once a region has just 15% of its intensive care unit beds available. It’s anticipated that much of the state will cross that threshold within days or weeks.

But some regions of the state aren’t waiting for the mandate to trigger.

Earlier Friday, five Bay Area counties said they would implement his order starting Sunday. Yuba and Sutter counties strongly urged their residents to do the same, beginning Monday, although they stopped short of issuing an order.

Sacramento County has told The Sacramento Bee on Friday evening it doesn’t plan to jump the gun.

In its order, Yolo County says the greater Sacramento area, which includes Yolo, expects to cross the 15% threshold around Dec. 15. But health officials indicated “we may be unable to sustain ICU bed availability if we wait two weeks, until hospitals are nearly full.”

“Yolo County hospitals are running out of ICU beds,” county public health officer Dr. Aimee Sisson said in a prepared statement. “If more people become infected with coronavirus, we are facing the reality of not having enough resources to adequately treat them. We have to act now to slow the spread by limiting high-risk activities that bring people close together, especially when they aren’t wearing masks.”

Yolo’s directive says wineries and restaurants can serve outdoors but tables must be 6 feet apart. Those seated at the same table must be from the same household. Shops and supermarkets must limit capacity to 20% “with access strictly metered to ensure compliance.”

Gyms can stay open, but for outdoor use only and face masks are required, except while swimming.