Field of Light attraction in Paso Robles closes due to COVID. When will it reopen?

The Field of Light at Sensorio has closed due to coronavirus restrictions, but the Paso Robles attraction will stick around for at least a few more months.

The popular art installation off Highway 46 East — made up of 58,000 solar-powered, fiber-optic lights spread over a 15-acre field — closed on Tuesday “in accordance with state and county mandates ordered to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” according to a news release.

“We are saddened to announce the sudden closure of Sensorio following an outpouring of support from the community, as our grounds have been a safe and serene outdoor respite for many during this difficult time,” Paul Haught, Sensorio executive director, said in the release.

“However, the safety of our visitors and team members is our first and foremost concern,” Haught continued.

Sensorio was to set permanently close on Jan. 3 after a year and a half in Paso Robles.

The art installation will now likely reopen in January 2021 and remain open through June 30, 2021, the release said.

This is the third time the Field of Light at Sensorio has extended its stay on the Central Coast. The attraction, which opened in May 2019, was originally supposed to close on Jan. 5, 2020.

Sensorio then opted to remain open through June, although the coronavirus pandemic forced organizers to close it for three months starting in March.

Then, the installation once again extended its run — this time to January 2020.

“We are excited to announce this latest extension through June 2021 and look forward to welcoming guests once again, along with the announcement of exciting new developments, when it has been deemed safe to reopen,” Haught said in the release.

Visitors who bought Sensorio tickets they can no longer use will receive an email with instructions on how to obtain refunds or exchange their tickets. For more information, call 805-226-4287, email info@sensoriopaso.com or visit sensoriopaso.com.