Coronavirus updates: California COVID deaths near record pace; Newsom orders body bags

Halfway through December, California’s flood of coronavirus activity has not eased up. The state’s curves for new COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths are all as high and as steep as ever.

More than 14,000 are hospitalized across California with the virus, almost doubling summer’s peak of 7,170, state data show. Close to one in every five licensed hospital beds statewide is now occupied by a confirmed COVID-19 patient.

Hospital systems continue to scramble to expand surge capacity and staffing, especially in besieged intensive care units. More than 3,000 virus patients were in ICUs as of Tuesday’s update. COVID-19 cases and all other severe conditions requiring ICU admission have left fewer than 1,500 intensive care beds remaining available statewide.

That puts California’s total ICU availability at 5.7%. The state said Tuesday that Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley, which combine for about 27 million residents, each had below 2% capacity.

Other regions had more ICU space available — just under 15% in Greater Sacramento, about 16% in the Bay Area and almost 30% across the North State.

But there’s also wide variability from county to county within those three regions. Placer, which has the second-most residents and hospital beds among the 13 Greater Sacramento counties, on Tuesday reported having zero ICU beds available, down from 21 the preceding Friday.

Late last week, the Newsom administration introduced an “expedited waiver process” for hospitals, making it easier for them to increase the number of patients ICU nurses can treat at once from two to three.

The California Hospital Association supports this, saying it provides necessary flexibility. But the California Nurses Association is strongly opposed.

“The fewer nurses you have, and the more patients each nurse has during this pandemic, the more people die,” said Fresno registered nurse Amy Arlund, who serves on the union’s board of directors.

The rate of COVID-19 deaths in California as of Tuesday was virtually the same as the peak from summer, but it continues to grow rapidly, according to the California Department of Public Health.

The daily two-week average for virus fatalities has doubled in just the past 12 days, state data show. It’s now at 141, one death shy of the record set for the two weeks ending Aug. 13.

The average for new daily cases over the past two weeks is now above 28,000, a record high and nearly triple the peak rate from summer, according to CDPH. This comes as the state is now routinely processing more than a quarter-million tests per day. The positivity rate is now nearly 11%, after it had been as low as 3% in late October.

Those numbers make the forecast for the rest of December, and probably most of January at the least, very bleak.

State health chief Dr. Mark Ghaly has said multiple times that the state estimates roughly one-in-eight Californians diagnosed with COVID-19 will require hospitalization for the disease within two weeks. Of those who are hospitalized, almost one-third have their symptoms progress to the point of needing intensive care, Ghaly says.

Because of this, for however long California goes without its case rate flattening back down, we should expect the hospital crisis and elevated death tolls to continue for at least a few weeks afterward.

Skyrocketing infection rates and hospitalizations have prompted the tightest economic restrictions since March, which Ghaly and Gov. Gavin Newsom have both likened to an “emergency brake” action.

By population, 99.95% of California is now in the strict “purple” tier of the reopening framework. And in three-quarters of the state, restaurant dining, barbershops, salons and more have been directed to shut down as part of a new regional stay-at-home order.

To date, nearly 1.62 million Californians have tested positive for COVID-19 and 21,188 have died of the virus, according to CDPH. Nearly 400,000 of those cases and 2,000 of the deaths have been reported in the past two weeks.

State buys body bags, Newsom shares grim PSA

Newsom on Tuesday said California recently purchased 5,000 body bags to be distributed in Southern California as the region continues to be hit hard by the current surge.

The governor’s office also posted a public service announcement on pandemic protocols, featuring a woman mourning her father who died of COVID-19.

“Sometimes I just close my eyes and I’m like, ‘Man, I wish I could hug you one last time,’” the woman says in the video, fighting through tears.

The messages, “Wear a mask. Stay 6 feet apart. Wash your hands. Stay home,” then appear on the screen.

This is a deadly disease - a deadly pandemic - and we are at a somber moment in the middle of a third wave.



We must stay vigilant to protect our loved ones from #COVID19.



Stay home. Wear a mask. Stop the surge. pic.twitter.com/LLAgpMXUQ3 — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) December 15, 2020

What caused — or is still causing — the surge?

State and local health officials have attributed the start of the surge, around early November, to too many people holding private gatherings with friends, family and other loved ones while paying too little attention to mask and social distancing protocols.

As Ghaly and public health officers in capital region counties have explained previously, regardless of which types of activities represent the origin of the surge, it has now grown so explosively with spread so rampant that every activity is riskier because there are simply more people out in the community who are carrying the virus.

Holidays have been points of major concern, never more than during the stretch from Thanksgiving to New Year’s Day when many are clumped within just a few weeks.

The weekend before Thanksgiving, air travel in the U.S. hit a high for the pandemic, suggesting many people disregarded health officials’ warnings and convened for multi-household gatherings anyway. California’s infection curve, already steep in November, grew even steeper starting about a week after the holiday, data show.

But we’re now almost three weeks past Thanksgiving, meaning the period of most direct impact from the holiday — people who contracted or transmitted the disease at the dinner table — has likely passed.

The second- and third-generation cases generated from gatherings though — people who contracted COVID-19 from someone who caught it at Thanksgiving, and then people who caught it in turn from those carriers — may still be a significant portion of the tens of thousands of new cases being reported each day.

It is difficult to say for sure: contact tracing efforts grow exponentially more difficult as the volume of new infections far outpaces what the county and state’s staffs and systems can handle.

Over 950 dead in six-county Sacramento area

Coronavirus activity across the six-county Sacramento area continues to grow exponentially. About 79,500 residents have tested positive and at least 951 have died of the virus since the start of the health crisis.

Thousands of those infections are still considered active, several hundred are hospitalized and dozens are in intensive care units across Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba counties.

Sacramento County has reported a total of 51,052 infections and 699 related deaths since the start of the pandemic, adding 829 cases and increasing the death toll by 10 on Tuesday. The county reported 2,750 new cases and 19 fatalities Monday for a period including the weekend.

State data on Tuesday showed 473 coronavirus patients in Sacramento County hospitals, expanding on the all-time record set Monday by 10. The total includes 90 in intensive care, one below the record high from summer.

The county maintained 86 ICU beds, up by seven compared to Monday, as hospitals work to expand surge capacity.

Local health officials have now confirmed at least 130 virus deaths from November. The month has surpassed September’s toll and is now second only to August, when 181 county residents died of the disease.

County health officials have also confirmed 38 deaths for the first 10 days of December, as of Tuesday’s update. Based on preliminary numbers and current hospitalization trends, December’s death toll appears likely to exceed November’s.

The county’s latest estimate is that of the 51,000 cases, close to 14,000 are still currently active. That’s a little less than 1% of Sacramento County’s population.

The city of Sacramento has recorded 388 virus deaths and nearly 28,000 cases. The latter mark equates to about one in 18 capital city residents having tested positive for the disease.

Yolo County has reported a total of 6,377 infections and 98 deaths. The county added 110 new cases and nine fatalities Tuesday, the latter figure a one-day record.

State data updated Tuesday showed Yolo with 26 virus patients in hospital beds including 14 in intensive care, with five ICU beds still available.

Yolo’s own dashboard showed 32 currently hospitalized, with 14 still in ICUs.

Placer County health officials have reported a total of 9,722 infections and 94 deaths, updated Tuesday with 173 additional cases and one new fatality. The county reported one death Monday and three last Friday.

Placer County on its local dashboard reported 179 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 including 22 in intensive care. State data updated Tuesday showed 184 hospitalized with 23 in ICUs.

The state and local hospital dashboards showed Placer with zero ICU beds remaining available, down from seven the previous day. The county page updated Monday said seven available ICU beds was equal to 10% capacity.

The reason for the sudden drop was not immediately clear, but county health director and interim health officer Dr. Robert Oldham told the Board of Supervisors during Tuesday’s meeting that the ICU capacity metric can vary widely day to day and “does not take into account other beds that can be used for critical care during a surge.”

“So while this is a very serious situation, we want to reassure the public that our hospitals have robust surge plans, are constantly adjusting and can still take care of people,” he said.

El Dorado County has reported 4,198 positive test results and eight deaths. The county reported 113 new cases Tuesday after adding 331 on Monday in a report that covered the weekend.

The state on Tuesday reported 29 people hospitalized in El Dorado, a record. Eight were in ICUs, down from 14 one day earlier. Seven ICU beds are available.

In Sutter County, 5,117 people have been infected and 38 have died. Sutter on Monday reported 394 new cases and four virus deaths for the period including the weekend, then added 69 cases and one fatality Tuesday. County health officials also reported two deaths last Friday and one on Thursday, as the Yuba-Sutter region continues to see an influx of virus deaths.

Yuba County has reported 3,058 infections and 14 dead, adding 170 cases and three fatalities between Friday and Monday’s updates, and then 70 cases and one death Tuesday.

The bi-county health office dashboard on Monday showed 50 Sutter residents hospitalized with 10 in ICUs, plus 15 Yuba residents hospitalized with three in ICUs.

Not all of those 65 are necessarily hospitalized in-county. The lone hospital in the Yuba-Sutter region, Adventist-Rideout, had 61 patients hospitalized with 13 in ICUs and three ICU beds remaining available, according to Tuesday’s update from the state.