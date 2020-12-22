‘Disastrous consequences’: California’s dire COVID surge prompts Christmas warnings

Much like they did a month ago in the days leading up to Thanksgiving, health officials are once again issuing last-minute pleas urging people to scrap any plans for multiple-household gatherings this Christmas.

The desperate ask comes as California approaches two months within its worst surge yet of the coronavirus pandemic. COVID-19 infections, hospitalizations and deaths have all soared to record levels with no slowdown in sight, even as two highly efficient vaccines have already started deployment in limited supply.

A large portion — but by no means all — of the state’s recent virus activity has come in the Los Angeles area. The local health office reported that the county of 10 million residents had an astonishingly low 30 intensive care unit hospital beds available as of Monday.

“Hospitals are already over capacity and the high-quality medical care we are accustomed to in LA County is beginning to be compromised as our frontline healthcare workers are beyond stretched to the limit,” the office said in a news release.

The news release was titled, in part: “Repeating Thanksgiving mistakes could have disastrous consequences,” and it warned of “a surge on top of a surge on top of a surge” if people don’t scale back their holiday celebrations significantly compared to last month.

State and local health officials in California have for weeks attributed at least the start of the ongoing surge, which took root in early November, to private in-home gatherings — parties and other get-togethers involving friends and family members who might have been too lax about mask and social distancing measures.

Health officials say Thanksgiving gatherings likely exacerbated the existing surge. Holidays throughout the pandemic have been a point of emphasis, with concern heaviest in the winter due to colder weather driving celebrations indoors, where the risk of spreading the virus is known to be higher.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration over the past several weeks has implemented some of the tightest restrictions on businesses since the initial March stay-at-home order, all in response to the surge.

State health chief Dr. Mark Ghaly has said that even if the surge has its origins in private residential settings, the volume of cases is now so large, businesses and activities that may have been relatively safe in September or October have now become far riskier.

Consider Sacramento County as an example. Local health officials at one point in October estimated there were about 1,700 active coronavirus cases, according to the county’s COVID-19 data dashboard. The county now estimates about 16,000 infections as currently active — almost a tenfold jump compared to two months ago.

The state earlier this month imposed a new stay-at-home order tied to regional ICU space, with counties subject to the order one day after their region’s overall ICU availability falls below 15%.

Four of California’s five regions, all but the North State that accounts for less than 2% of the state’s population, have triggered the order, which prohibits outdoor restaurant dining and shuts down personal care businesses like salons and barbershops.

Greater Sacramento has bounced around near the 15% mark, most recently reported at 16%. The Bay Area is down to 14%, and the North State maintains nearly 29% ICU availability.

But for both Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley, which have a combined population of about 27 million, the state has reported an ICU availability of 0% for most of the past week.

This does not mean hospitals have stopped admitting patients into intensive care. Rather, it’s indicative that hospitals in these regions are reaching deep into their surge protocols to care for critically ill patients. Some are treating ICU patients in alternate parts of the hospital, such as emergency rooms and postoperative surgery beds.

California’s COVID-19 numbers were bad in late November. Now, in late December, they have become abysmal.

In four weeks, from the Sunday before Thanksgiving to the Sunday before Christmas, California’s two-week average for daily new COVID-19 cases nearly quadrupled, sprinting from about 9,900 to more than 37,000, according to data from the California Department of Public Health. Test positivity rate has more than doubled in that span, from just under 6% to 12%.

The concurrent hospitalized total for virus patients has more than tripled, from 5,500 to more than 17,000, and the COVID-19 case load in intensive care units has grown from 1,300 to 3,600 in those four weeks. Newsom on Monday called for both volunteers and federal aid to help staff overwhelmed hospitals.

The virus is killing at a quicker pace than ever in California. The state has reported an average of 196 COVID-19 deaths per day over the past two weeks, almost quadruple the average of 55 recorded four weeks earlier.

The harsh reality is that the few weeks surrounding and including Christmas will probably see more Californians die of COVID-19 than any other major holiday period of the pandemic up to this point. The sky-high hospitalized patient totals make this almost a mathematical certainty.

To date, nearly 1.9 million Californians have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 22,676 have died of the virus, according to CDPH.

Vaccination begins at one California state prison

The California Health Care Facility in Stockton is expected to begin administering the coronavirus vaccine to employees and prisoners on Tuesday, union officials said.

California Correctional Health Care Services indicates on its website that while vaccine supply is limited, shots will be distributed in accordance with CDPH guidelines, first focusing on inmates and prison employees considered to be at high risk.

The Stockton prison houses some of the state’s most seriously ill inmates. CCHCS says that the institution, along with the Central California Women’s Facility in Chowchilla and the California Medical Facility in Vacaville, qualify in the first round of vaccine distribution.

California Health Care Facility has had more than 180 inmates test positive for COVID-19, according to a California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation dashboard. Three have died, 25 recovered and more than 150 of the infections are still active and in custody as of Tuesday morning.

Nearly 400 prison employees have caught the virus, 216 of whom had active infections as of a Monday update from CDCR.

Will U.S. ban travel from United Kingdom?

Scientists in the United Kingdom have identified a new strain of COVID-19 that is spreading widely there, and that has also been identified in Denmark, the Netherlands and Australia.

Ghaly, California’s Health and Human Services Secretary, said the mutated virus strain appears to linked to a higher transmission rate, though it does not appear to be any deadlier than previously identified strains.

Newsom said in a Monday news conference that there is no evidence the new strain has reached California, but that he hopes the federal government “takes action in this space,” meaning a temporary travel ban, to keep it from reaching the U.S.

Many other nations have restricted travel from the U.K. already in response to Britain’s new mutation, including Canada, as Newsom noted Monday.

Sacramento-area numbers: 90,000 infected, over 1,050 dead

The six-county Sacramento area made up of Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba counties has combined for nearly 90,000 confirmed coronavirus cases and at least 1,052 deaths.

Sacramento County has reported a total of 57,082 infections since the onset of the pandemic and 774 resident deaths from COVID-19. The local health office in a Monday update including the weekend added 3,079 cases and 33 newly reported fatalities.

Sacramento County hospitals shot to a record-setting 493 patients with confirmed COVID-19 as of Monday’s update, up 16 from the previous day, while the ICU total fell from 110 to 97. Available ICU beds rose from 63 on Sunday to 71 Monday.

By date of death occurrence, the county now reports at least 101 virus fatalities have come in the first 17 days of December. That preliminary figure puts the month well on track to surpass August’s 181 to become the deadliest month of the pandemic. November’s death toll has swelled to 142, as cause of death determinations are confirmed deep into December.

The two deadliest days of the health crisis, locally, have come in the past two weeks: 15 infected residents died Dec. 7 and 14 on Dec. 10, county data show.

Placer County health officials have reported a total of 11,541 infections and 104 deaths. The county on Monday reported 765 cases and one fatality for the three-day window including the weekend, following Friday’s reporting of 222 cases and five deaths.

State data showed 181 hospitalized COVID-19 patients in Placer hospitals, down from 189 on Sunday. The county had 29 in ICU beds both Sunday and Monday, a record. Placer County has 27 ICU beds available, an increase of five compared to Sunday.

The county on its own dashboard reported 172 hospitalized patients as of Monday, with 27 in ICU beds, but with the same figure of 27 available ICU beds as reported by the state. State and local numbers typically vary slightly.

Yolo County has reported a total of 7,100 infections and 104 deaths, adding 80 cases to the tally in Monday’s update.

As of Monday, Yolo had 26 virus patients hospitalized including 12 in ICUs. The ICU patient total remained the same as Sunday, but available beds increased from two to six.

El Dorado County has reported 4,877 positive test results and 10 deaths. The county health office added 465 new cases and two newly reported deaths for the four-day stretch from Friday to Monday.

That means those four days accounted for about 10% of the county’s cumulative case total and 20% of its reported fatalities for the 10-month health crisis.

Health officials said Monday that 21 people were hospitalized with the virus in El Dorado, the same total as Sunday, but with the ICU total decreasing from eight on Sunday to six on Monday. State data showed six ICU beds available in El Dorado County.

In Sutter County, 5,774 people have been infected and 45 have died. The county reported 325 new cases and two new deaths Monday, for an update covering the weekend. Sutter reported three fatalities last Thursday and one on Friday.

The bi-county health office reported 45 Sutter residents were hospitalized with the virus as of Monday, including five in the ICU.

Neighboring Yuba County has reported 3,422 infections and 15 deaths, with 162 new cases but no new deaths reported over the weekend. Twenty Yuba residents were in the hospital with COVID-19 as of Monday, the same total as Friday, including four in intensive care.

Not all of those Yuba-Sutter residents were hospitalized in-county. Adventist-Rideout, the lone hospital serving the bi-county region, as of Monday’s state data update was treating 58 virus patients, including 10 in ICUs, with zero ICU beds left available.