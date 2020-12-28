Watch live: Gavin Newsom update on the COVID-19 pandemic amid worsening conditions

California Gov. Gavin Newsom holds up a vial of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at Kaiser Permanente Los Angeles Medical Center in Los Angeles on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020. AP/Pool

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is set to deliver an update on the state’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic Monday at noon. You can watch a livestream of the event here.

The remarks come as the situation in California continues to worsen. Statewide aggregate intensive care unit availability has been down to 0% since Christmas Eve. In addition, California has reported the more new COVID-19 cases per capita in the past week than any other state, according to Johns Hopkins University.

Newsom has warned at a previous press conference that he is likely to extend the regional stay-at-home orders for those regions worst hit: Southern California and the San Joaquin Valley.