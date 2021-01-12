Stay-at-home order for greater Sacramento region being lifted ‘immediately,’ counties say

Sacramento County Board Chairman Phil Serna said state officials have told the county they intend to release the Greater Sacramento region from its month-long shut-down order as early as today.

Sacramento public health spokeswoman Brenda Bongiorno confirmed “there has been information shared that indicates the Greater Sacramento Region is exiting the state’s ‘Regional Stay at Home Order’ effective immediately.

“The state has not made a public announcement to this effect,” she said. “In the event an announcement is made, Sacramento County will still need to revise the local Public Health Order. At that time, Sacramento County would revert back to the purple tier restrictions outlined in the ‘Blueprint for a Safer Economy.’”

The California Department of Public Health did not immediately respond to a Bee request for comment. However, officials in two other Northern California counties, Butte and Placer, say they were told the same thing this morning by state health officials.

In an posting on his Facebook page, Serna said county officials are awaiting more information from the state, but are preparing to rewrite their local COVID-19 ordinance to allow for the reopening of a handful of local industries, including restaurants.

“Awaiting more information from the California Department of Public Health, but I was just made aware that the Greater Sacramento Region stay-at-home order will be lifted effective immediately based on a four-week projection of 19.1% ICU bed capacity,” Serna wrote Tuesday afternoon on Facebook.

“Again, without knowing more at the time of this posting, this means that Sacramento County is expected to move back into the less restrictive ‘Tier 1 Purple’ category. A revised Sacramento County Public Health Order is forthcoming.”

If the state does allow the Sacramento region to peel back the current shutdown order, restaurants would be allowed to reopen for outdoor dining. Other businesses, including barbers, hair salons and nail salons would be allowed to reopen.

Also, stores can allow more customers in at one time.

The Sacramento region includes: Alpine, Amador, Butte, Colusa, El Dorado, Nevada, Placer, Plumas, Sacramento, Sierra, Sutter, Yolo, Yuba counties.

The state imposed the lockdown a month ago with hospital intensive care unit capacity fell below 15%. The region’s capacity remains at just under 10%.