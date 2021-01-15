Coronavirus updates: California ICU rate declines; vaccines still trudging out

California health leaders are hopeful the state is turning the corner on the winter coronavirus surge, and that recent trends of modestly declining hospital rates and plateauing case numbers are signs the Christmas and New Year’s holidays did not impact the state as severely as feared.

We are not quite out of the woods yet, as Friday marks only two weeks since New Year’s Day. And with more than 21,000 Californians hospitalized with confirmed COVID-19 cases, including nearly 4,800 requiring intensive care, hospitals across the state still range from heavily impacted to severely overloaded.

Patient totals have not yet stabilized or declined, for instance, in the Southern California county of San Diego, or Kern County in the San Joaquin Valley, according to data from the California Department of Public Health.

Virus deaths are coming at a furious pace. CDPH has reported 6,268 fatalities over the past two weeks, an average of 448 a day over that stretch. That’s more than six times higher than at the start of December.

The death toll will continue to increase at a rapid pace until about a week after the ICU patient total starts a more significant decline, as the intensive care metric is one of the better predictors of future COVID-19 fatalities.

To date, more than 2.8 million Californians have tested positive for COVID-19 and at least 31,654 have died of the disease, CDPH reported Thursday.

Vaccine rollout remains frustrating, confusing

The first month or so of California’s mass vaccination campaign to bring about a more swift conclusion to the COVID-19 pandemic has not gone well.

The state as of Thursday had vaccinated only about 2,468 people per 100,000, well below the U.S. average of 3,300, according to federal data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. It has also administered one of the lowest percentages of shots received among the 50 states plus D.C.

Confusion has erupted about virtually every element of California’s vaccination process, from advocacy groups to health clinics to the general public.

Wednesday’s announcement from Gov. Gavin Newsom that the state would open up vaccine distribution to everyone age 65 or older required quick clarification that these age groups still come after Phase 1A — front-line health workers and long-term care residents — who are still receiving doses across the majority of the state.

The next day, when Northern California hospital network Sutter Health debuted its online vaccination appointment system, its website crashed, likely from an overwhelming amount of traffic.

Earlier in the week, when Newsom announced large venues like Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles and Cal Expo in Sacramento would be converted to mass vaccination centers, officials in the latter county had to send a statement advising that it won’t be vaccinating the general public at Cal Expo “for quite some time.”

State Health and Human Services Director Dr. Mark Ghaly told reporters earlier this week that the state’s deliberate and methodical process “has led to some delays in getting vaccine out into our communities.”

“We want to be equitable, at the same time the more layers we put there … that becomes really challenging especially as you move to start vaccinating the community,” said state Sen. Richard Pan, D-Sacramento. “We’ve really got to step back and say, ‘How do we make it as simple as possible?’”

In one effort to vaccinate as many people as possible, El Dorado County recently set up what officials call an “optimization list.” The county on Monday started offering a web portal allowing people, regardless of phase or tier within state or federal priority guidelines, to sign up to receive text alerts in the event there are excess doses at the end of the business day at one of the county’s two public health clinics.

The first-come, first-serve list required that those signing up be El Dorado County residents who could get to either the Placerville or South Lake Tahoe clinic within 30 to 60 minutes in the afternoon. Because thawed vaccines cannot be refrozen, doses nearing the end of their refrigeration periods must be used or thrown away. An El Dorado spokeswoman said the list is an effort to reduce waste.

But on Wednesday the county had to suspend new sign-ups in that system after 17,000 eager residents signed up in the first two days. Those who signed up remain in the queue.

Restaurants and more reopen in Sacramento area

Newsom and the state on Tuesday announced that the 13-county Greater Sacramento area has exited the strict regional stay-at-home order due to improving ICU outlook.

This lifted restrictions on outdoor restaurant dining, and also allowed businesses like salons and barbershops to reopen.

Though many restaurant owners remain concerned about their ability to maintain profits while limited only to outdoor seating, there’s some good fortune in the timing: it is unseasonably warm for mid-January in Sacramento, with forecasts showing temperatures in the high 60s this three-day weekend and no rain in sight.

Also opening back up this week: Fairytale Town, and the Sacramento Zoo.

Latest Sacramento-area numbers

The six counties that make up the bulk of the 13-county Greater Sacramento region — Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba counties — have reported more than 122,000 combined positive cases and recorded at least 1,508 virus deaths as of Thursday.

Sacramento County has confirmed 77,002 cases since the onset of the pandemic, and at least 1,062 of those residents have died of COVID-19. The county reported 782 new cases and 18 new deaths Thursday, following 984 cases and 13 fatalities in Wednesday’s update.

By date of death occurrence, December marked by far Sacramento County’s deadliest month of the pandemic. County health officials now report at least 343 deaths for the month — an average of more than 11 a day. The total is still growing as death confirmations are made official, mostly from the end of the month, but it has already exceeded the previous worst month, August, by 162 deaths.

Additionally, at least 40 county residents died during the first nine days January, the county said.

Virus hospitalizations in Sacramento County have fluctuated some but have held relatively stable, while ICU cases continue to climb. The overall patient total was 494 as of Thursday, up two from Wednesday, while the ICU has fallen from a record-high 120 on Tuesday to 114 Thursday, state data show. However, the available ICU bed total has also plummeted, from 83 to 58 in the past two days.

Placer County health officials have confirmed a total of 16,532 infections and 172 deaths, adding 215 cases and two new deaths Thursday following 182 cases and 10 fatalities on Wednesday.

State data show Placer’s hospitalized total declining from a peak of 216 near the end of 2020. Placer’s own local dashboard on Thursday showed 147 in hospitals, down one from the previous day, with the ICU total declining from 30 to 27. State data on Thursday showed 165 hospitalized and 28 in ICUs. Both report eight ICU beds now available across Placer, down one from Wednesday.

Yolo County has reported a total of 9,598 cases and 131 deaths, adding 92 cases and no deaths Thursday following 60 cases and one new death Wednesday.

State data showed Yolo with 30 virus patients in hospital beds both Wednesday and Thursday, up from 26 on Tuesday but below the 32 reported Monday, and with the ICU tally holding at nine. The state reports 24 ICU beds available in Yolo County, up six from Wednesday. Yolo’s local dashboard in recent updates has shown lower available bed counts than the state.

El Dorado County has reported 7,394 positive test results and 41 deaths, adding 68 cases and three deaths Thursday following 104 cases and one newly reported death Wednesday.

Following just four deaths from March through mid-November, at least 37 El Dorado residents died of COVID-19 between Nov. 25 and Jan. 3, county officials report.

State health officials reported a record-high 46 virus patients in El Dorado on Tuesday, but the figure dropped to 37 as of Thursday’s update. The ICU total grew by two, from nine to 11, with available beds falling from six to five, according to CDPH.

In Sutter County, at least 7,439 people have contracted the virus and 76 have died. Sutter on Thursday reported 61 new cases and one new death, similar numbers to the 63 cases and one death added in Wednesday’s update.

Sutter County reports 42 residents hospitalized with COVID-19, same as Wednesday, down from a record-high 58 on Jan. 6. But 13 are in intensive care, up two from Wednesday.

Neighboring Yuba County has reported 4,766 infections and 26 dead, adding 53 new cases Thursday following 742 on Wednesday, with no deaths reported either day.

Yuba said Thursday it had 31 residents hospitalized with the virus, up four compared to Wednesday, and with the ICU total rising from seven to eight.

Not all patients are hospitalized in-county, but the only hospital serving the Yuba-Sutter bicounty region — Adventist-Rideout in Marysville — had 53 hospitalized virus patients as of Thursday’s state data update, down two from Wednesday, with the ICU total holding steady at 15. However, zero ICU bed remains available, down from one on Wednesday.