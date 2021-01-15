COVID vaccine rollout: Latest numbers, updates for California and the Sacramento area

California is weeks into a mass vaccination campaign to bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic, currently administering tens of thousands of shots a day.

The effort has had a frustrating start. As of Thursday morning, California had administered 975,293 of the more than 3.5 million doses received from the federal government, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. That’s 2,468 doses for every 100,000 residents, one of the lowest rates in the U.S.

Between the CDC’s Wednesday and Thursday updates, California administered about 84,000 additional initiating vaccinations, aka first doses. Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines are two-dose regimens, taken three weeks and four weeks apart, respectively.

The California Department of Public Health classifies the state’s 58 counties into six vaccination regions. Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer and Yolo counties are included in Region 4. CDPH reports that 53,779 vaccine doses had been administered in Region 4 through Wednesday.

Here is the latest on vaccine distribution in the Sacramento area.

County health offices, clinics

Sacramento

Phase: 1A (front-line health workers; long-term care residents)

Received: 16,350 doses, as of Thursday.

Administered: 15,115 doses (92% of received).

Sacramento County said in a Thursday status update that it has only been directly allocated 975 doses for next week:

“Sacramento County will not be able to accommodate all requests for vaccination between the continued need in Phase 1a frontline workers, as well as the addition of those who are 65 years old and older.”

El Dorado

Phase: 1A and 1B (adults 65 and older; essential workers in some sectors).

Received: 14,025 doses, as of Thursday.

Administered: Not reported.

El Dorado County is making appointments at its public health clinics in Placerville (booked through mid-February) and South Lake Tahoe (booked through the end of January) for residents in phases 1A and 1B. Proof of residency in El Dorado County is required.

Placer

Phase: 1A; 1B in “extremely limited supply.”

Received: 14,525 first doses and 8,750 second doses, as of Jan. 8.

Administered: Not reported.

Yolo

Phase: 1A

Received: 4,750 first doses, as of Monday; second doses not reported.

Administered: 3,614 first doses (76% of received) and 650 second doses, as of Tuesday.

Hospital systems

UC Davis Health said on its website Friday that it had vaccinated more than 11,000 of its employees and students. It started vaccinations for adults ages 75 earlier this week, and said that it would begin making appointments for those ages 65 to 74 “soon, provided the state and federal government supplies us with the vaccine quantities to do so.”

Kaiser Permanente said in a Thursday update to its website that it had “limited” vaccine appointments available for health workers; long-term care residents and staff; and those age 65 and older.

Sutter Health has started scheduling appointments for patients age 75 or older, and said it is in the early stages of planning appointments for adults ages 65 and older.

Dignity Health said it is starting “pilot vaccination clinics” for Mercy Medical Group patients ages 75 and over this week and would scale up “eventually” to include those 65 and older.