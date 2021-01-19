Coronavirus updates: Vaccine struggles, new variants muddy California’s COVID outlook

With close to 3 million residents having tested positive and over 33,000 COVID-19 deaths reported to date, California is at a tenuous point in the coronavirus pandemic.

Some key metrics of spread have shown signs of recent improvement, with health officials hopeful the winter surge may finally have crested, but with other simultaneous developments shrouding the coming weeks and months in uncertainty.

The statewide test positivity rate and totals for patients hospitalized and in intensive care units with confirmed COVID-19 have all been declining for a little more than a week, as of Monday’s update from the California Department of Public Health.

But deaths are now pouring in at a rate of nearly 500 a day, 10 times the rate at the start of November. The nation’s most populous state has struggled through the vaccine rollout. And officials are growing concerned by multiple genetic variants of COVID-19 that researchers have identified in California, and which could potentially introduce new challenges, the precise scale of which remain unclear.

The state has recently reported close to 40,000 new lab-confirmed cases per day, meaning it is likely to officially reach the 3 million case milestone in today’s update from CDPH.

New variant identified, ‘concerning’

Researchers have identified a COVID-19 variant called L452R that appears to be growing much more prevalent in some parts of California, CDPH announced in a rare Sunday evening news conference, reflecting some urgency.

At a news conference Sunday, Dr. Charles Chiu of UC San Francisco called L452R “concerning,” and it has been linked to multiple large outbreaks in the Bay Area. In Chiu’s laboratory, which isn’t necessarily representative of all of California, prevalence of L452R grew from about 4% of sequenced samples in late November and early December to 25% in late December and early January.

Variants of COVID-19 emerge due to genetic mutations. These mutations happen essentially at random, but when spread and case rates of the virus are high, new variants are more likely to emerge more often.

Many of these variants are negligible in their differences from other existing variants, but concerns arise on variants that make the virus more infectious. In late 2020, a variant known as B117 became associated with a very severe surge in cases in the United Kingdom, where it was first identified. B117 has since been located in numerous countries and at least 10 U.S. states, including California, according to CDPH and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC put out a warning late last week saying B117 “has the potential to increase the U.S. pandemic trajectory in the coming months,” with data modeling predicting it could become the “predominant variant in March.”

The worst-case scenario feared by health officials is a variant emerging that is both highly infectious and to which vaccines are significantly less effective.

Both Pfizer and Moderna’s products are mRNA vaccines, which work by targeting the spike proteins of the virus, so scientists are particularly focused on variants that include mutations of these spike proteins.

Chiu said very early studies of the L452R spike protein mutation in laboratory tests indicate it’s less susceptible to neutralizing antibodies, but much more research must be done.

Allergic reactions put batch of vaccines on pause

CDPH on Monday said it has told vaccine distributors to stop administering doses from a specific batch of Moderna shots, lot 41L20A, due to reports of some allergic reactions.

State health officials in a news release said fewer than 10 people who received doses from that batch at a California clinic required medical attention within 24 hours of receiving a dose from that batch.

More than 330,000 doses from lot 41L20A were distributed to 287 different California vaccination sites between Jan. 5 and Jan. 12, with no other major incidents reported.

Sacramento County does not have any doses from the lot, according to the local health office. Yolo County said in a statement it has received doses from lot 41L20A but has not administered any of them and has “pulled them from potential distribution.”

This will lower Yolo’s available doses and likely delay distribution in the county, according to the statement.

Moderna vaccine lot number 41L20A has been placed on hold by CDPH due to higher than average allergic reactions. Yolo County did receive some vaccines from this lot but none were administered. Local vaccine distribution may be delayed as a result. https://t.co/4umac99c6f pic.twitter.com/JMVWLsV7hU — YoloCountyCA (@YoloCountyCA) January 18, 2021

Vaccine progress still slow

According to CDPH, California had administered about 1.3 million of the 3.2 million vaccine doses it had received as of Saturday.

A separate dashboard from the CDC, last updated Friday, showed California as having received more than 3.5 million doses, with 1.07 million administered. That ranks California in the bottom 10 among the 50 states plus D.C. in terms of the proportion of received doses being administering.

California Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly acknowledged early last week that health officials’ considerations of risk, equity and other factors have come at the cost of speed in the rollout.

Many, including Gov. Gavin Newsom, have called the current rate of vaccinations unacceptable.

But confusion is reigning, especially as vaccination protocols and priorities change. Newsom last week directed vaccine providers to begin administering shots to members of the general public ages 65 or older. Many health providers weren’t immediately ready for that change, still administering Phase “1A” shots to frontline health workers and long-term care residents.

Latest Sacramento-area numbers: Over 1,500 dead

The six counties that make up the bulk of the 13-county Greater Sacramento region — Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba counties — have reported more than 123,000 combined positive cases and recorded more than 1,500 virus deaths.

Sacramento County has confirmed 77,940 cases since the onset of the pandemic, and at least 1,080 of those residents have died of COVID-19. The county reported last reported 938 new cases Friday following 782 on Thursday, with 18 fatalities confirmed each day.

By date of death occurrence, December marked by far Sacramento County’s deadliest month of the pandemic. County health officials have confirmed 353 deaths for the month — an average of more than 11 a day.

At least 90 county residents died between the Sunday before and Saturday after Christmas, making it the the county’s deadliest calendar week of the pandemic.

December’s total is still growing as death confirmations are made official, mostly from the end of the month, but it has already exceeded the previous worst month, August with 181 deaths, by nearly double.

Additionally, at least 47 county residents died of the virus during the first nine days January, the county said, with that figure still very preliminary.

Virus hospitalizations in Sacramento County have fluctuated some but generally declined, while the ICU patient total remains elevated. The overall patient total fell from 469 last Friday to 441 by Monday, while the ICU total dipped from a record-high 124 down to 121. However, the available ICU bed total also increased, from 67 Friday to 71 on Monday.

Placer County health officials have confirmed a total of 16,761 infections and 173 deaths, adding 229 cases and one new death Friday following 215 cases and two deaths Thursday. On Wednesday, Placer confirmed 10 fatalities.

Data show Placer’s hospitalized total declining from a peak of 216 near the end of 2020, while the ICU rate fluctuates. Placer’s own local dashboard on Friday showed 145 in hospitals, down two from the previous day, with the ICU total holding at 27. State data on Monday showed 152 hospitalized and 23 in ICUs in Placer. CDPH data indicates there are 18 ICU beds open, a big increase from the four reported one week earlier.

Yolo County has reported a total of 10,087 cases and 131 deaths, adding 196 cases Sunday. The county most recently reported a fatality last Wednesday.

State data showed Yolo with 30 virus patients in hospital beds last Wednesday, Thursday and Friday, but with the ICU patient total jumping from nine to 13. By Monday, 28 patients were hospitalized, 12 of whom were in ICUs.

The state reported 23 ICU beds available in Yolo County on Friday, but it dropped all the way down to two by Sunday and one by Monday. Yolo’s local dashboard in recent updates has shown lower available bed counts than the state; it reported none available Friday.

El Dorado County has reported 7,515 positive test results and 44 deaths, adding 121 new cases Friday along with three deaths, 68 cases and three deaths Thursday following 104 cases and one newly reported death Wednesday.

Following just four deaths from March through mid-November, at least 40 El Dorado residents died of COVID-19 between Nov. 25 and Jan. 7, county officials report.

State health officials reported a record-high 46 virus patients in El Dorado on Jan. 12, but the figure dropped to 34 as of Friday’s update and was down to 33 by Monday. The ICU total stands at 10, with six ICU beds available, according to CDPH.

In Sutter County, at least 7,484 people have contracted the virus and 77 have died. Sutter on Friday added 45 new infections and one death. On Thursday it reported 61 new cases and one new death, similar numbers to the 63 cases and one death added in Wednesday’s update.

Sutter County reports 39 residents hospitalized with COVID-19, down from 42 on Wednesday, and down from a record-high 58 on Jan. 6. Ten people are currently in ICUs.

Neighboring Yuba County has reported 4,818 infections and 27 dead, adding 52 new cases and one death on Friday following a report of 53 new cases Thursday and 742 on Wednesday.

Yuba said Thursday it had 32 residents hospitalized with the virus, up four compared to Wednesday, and with the ICU total rising from seven to nine.

Not all patients are hospitalized in-county, but the only hospital serving the Yuba-Sutter bicounty region — Adventist-Rideout in Marysville — had 55 hospitalized virus patients as of Monday’s state data update, down three from last Friday, with the ICU total going from 18 to 17. The hospital has two available ICU beds, up from one on Friday.