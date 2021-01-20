COVID vaccine rollout: Latest numbers, updates for California and the Sacramento area

California is weeks into a mass vaccination campaign to bring an end to the COVID-19 pandemic, administering tens of thousands of shots a day.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in its latest update said California had administered 1,460,430 of the more than 3.5 million doses received from the federal government, through Monday. That’s 3,696 doses for every 100,000 residents, which ranks in the bottom 10 among the 50 states and D.C.

California’s administered dose total increased by about 387,000 since CDC’s previous update four days earlier, for an average of about 97,000 a day.

The California Department of Public Health on its own vaccine tracker reported that providers through Monday had administered 1,454,626 doses, out of about 3.23 million that have been distributed to hospital systems and local health departments.

State Health and Human Services Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly said during a Tuesday news conference that California has administered more than 1.52 million vaccine doses, up about 70,000 from the previous day’s reported total.

CDPH classifies the state’s 58 counties into six vaccination regions. Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer and Yolo counties are included in Region 4. CDPH reports that 75,011 vaccine doses had been administered in Region 4 through Sunday.

The CDC now provides data for first doses vs. second doses: Close to 1.2 million Californians have received one dose and about 260,000 have received both doses, according to federal data. Pfizer and Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccines are two-dose regimens, taken three weeks and four weeks apart, respectively.

Here is the latest on vaccine distribution in the Sacramento area.

County health offices, clinics

These are direct allotments to local health departments, according to each county. CDPH has not provided its own county-by-county breakdown of allocations.

Counties in which multi-county hospital systems, such as Kaiser Permanente or Sutter Health, have little or no presence may be receiving larger allocations relative to their populations, which are then distributed down to hospital systems that only operate in a single county.

For instance, El Dorado County has dedicated significant portions of its earliest allocations to Barton Memorial Hospital in South Lake Tahoe and Marshall Medical Center in Placerville. Those are the county’s only two general acute care hospitals, and neither are under the umbrella of a multi-county health system that would receive its own, separate allocation.

Sacramento

▪ Phase: 1A (front-line health workers; long-term care residents)

▪ Received: 16,350 doses, as of Jan. 14.

▪ Administered: 15,115 doses (92% of received).

Sacramento County said in its most recent update, last Thursday, that it has only been directly allocated 975 doses for this week.

“Sacramento County will not be able to accommodate all requests for vaccination between the continued need in Phase 1A frontline workers, as well as the addition of those who are 65 years old and older,” the county said.

El Dorado

▪ Phase: 1A and 1B (adults 65 and older; essential workers in some sectors).

▪ Received: 14,025 doses, as of Jan. 14.

▪ Administered: Not reported.

El Dorado County has scheduled appointments at its public health clinics in Placerville and South Lake Tahoe for residents in phases 1A and 1B. Both are booked through mid-February, according to the county website. Proof of residency in El Dorado County is required.

Placer

▪ Phase: 1A; 1B in “extremely limited supply.”

▪ Received: 14,525 first doses and 8,750 second doses, as of Jan. 8.

▪ Administered: Not reported.

Placer County confirmed on its website that it received 2,900 doses from a batch of Moderna vaccines that has been put on hold due to several reported allergic reactions. None of these had been administered but had been intended to be given this week, Placer says.

Yolo

▪ Phase: 1A

▪ Received: 4,750 first doses, as of Jan. 11; second doses not reported.

▪ Administered: 4,246 first doses (89% of received) and 1,053 second doses, as of Jan. 14.

Yolo County on Monday confirmed that it received “some” vaccine doses from the Moderna lot that is on hold. These were also pulled from distribution before any were administered, officials said, but there will likely be associated delays.

The county in a news release Tuesday said it will likely move into Phase 1B, including adults ages 65 and older, “in the coming weeks” but that Yolo “will run out” of doses in the next week unless the state offers a larger allocation.

Hospital systems

UC Davis Health says on its website it has vaccinated more than 11,000 of its employees and students. It started vaccinations for adults ages 75 and older last week.

On its website Tuesday morning, UC Davis Health said it would begin making appointments for those ages 65 to 74 “once everyone who wants a vaccine” in the 75-and-over group has received one.

Kaiser Permanente said in an update to its patient website last Thursday it had “limited” vaccine appointments available for health workers; long-term care residents and staff; and those age 65 and older.

But in a Monday update to the Kaiser website, the 65-or-older category was no longer listed as eligible for appointments.

Sutter Health has started scheduling appointments for patients age 75 or older and says on its website it is in the early stages of planning appointments for adults ages 65 and older.

Dignity Health said it started “pilot vaccination clinics” for Mercy Medical Group patients ages 75 and over last week and is planning additional clinics this week, “and will expand access to patients who are 65 and older with high-risk medical conditions.”

Mercy Medical Group will be proactively contacting patients who meet these criteria, according to a Tuesday update.