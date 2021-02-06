See COVID-19 infection rates in your Sacramento-area ZIP code so far this year

The winter COVID-19 surge has slowed in the Sacramento region but counties are still reporting new cases at high rates.

The four-county region reported about 34,000 new cases during the last five weeks, or about 15 cases per 1,000 residents, state and county data show. That’s about six times the rate of new cases reported in October, before the latest surge.

However, cases peaked in early January and have dropped steadily since then.

Some of the surge was due to more testing. Still, COVID-19 positivity rates fluctuated between 7% and 11% in Sacramento County during much of January, compared to 2% to 3% in October.

Several communities have reported extremely high infection rates so far this year.

Cases surged in downtown Sacramento, rising from 499 to 1,031 in the 95814 ZIP code during the last five weeks. That’s about 45 new, confirmed infections per 1,000 residents, the highest rate in the Sacramento area.

Since the start of the pandemic, about 9% of residents in the 95814 ZIP code have reported a confirmed infection, the highest rate in the Sacramento area.

Cases in Woodland rose from 3,197 to 4,956 in the last five weeks, or by about 30 confirmed infections per 1,000 residents. Since the start of the pandemic, about 8% of Woodland residents have reported a confirmed infection.

In the 95832 ZIP Code, which covers the Meadowview community, cases jumped from 615 to 872 — about 21 confirmed infections per 1,000 residents — during the last five weeks.

In general, new COVID-19 infections were lowest in relatively wealthy areas like Granite Bay, El Dorado Hills, Fair Oaks, Folsom and Davis. Wealthier areas tend to have a high proportion of workers able to telecommute.

Among ZIP codes with more than 10,000 people, the lowest rates of new infections were in 95819 (East Sacramento) and in 95818 (Land Park), which both reported about 7 new infections per 1,000 residents.

Since the start of the pandemic, about 3% of East Sacramento and Land Park residents have reported a confirmed infection. The only other communities in the Sacramento area with rates that low were Folsom, Granite Bay and Davis.