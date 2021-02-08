Are you 65 and older? Here’s how to get your vaccine shot in Sacramento County

Coronavirus vaccines are rolling out in the Sacramento area and across California. Relief, however, is tempered by confusion and frustration. Guidance, classifications, tiers — who can get their shot when and where?

Dealing both with the scarcity of vaccines and delays in giving doses it does have, California changed its vaccine prioritization framework at least three times in little over a month, including one switch that went virtually unnoticed. A key state panel has just proposed a fourth change to the framework.

So how is one supposed to get vaccinated? What are you supposed to do?

Guidance from California Department of Public Health points the way, but state health officials caution that “recommendations continue to be subject to review and further revisions.”

The Sacramento County Department of Health Services also launched its guide to getting vaccinated in Sacramento County.

Here’s a quick guide to what you need to know, especially if you’re 65 or older:

Who is or will be eligible right now for COVID-19 vaccines?

California is now in Phase 1B, Tier 1. That means people 65 years of age and older can receive vaccines, alongside educators and child care workers; workers in emergency services and those working in food and agriculture can also get the jab.

All tiers of Phase 1A, including health care workers and long-term care residents are also eligible for the vaccines.

I live in Sacramento County. What do I do?

Sacramento County is vaccinating Sacramento County residents 65 years of age and older. You will need to make an appointment online on the Department of Public Health website.

When you appear for your appointment, you will need a valid photo ID that verifies your age — this is required. You will not get your vaccine shot and your appointment will be canceled if you do not meet the vaccination criteria.

Don’t live in Sacramento County?

If you’re 65 years of age or older and do not live or work in Sacramento County, check your home county to learn more about whether you are eligible for the vaccine and what clinics are offering shots. Do not try to make an appointment in Sacramento County if you are not a Sacramento County resident or work in the county.

Instead, check with the health department in your county for vaccine eligibility and clinic offerings:

Does it cost anything?

No. Vaccinations are free and available regardless of insurance coverage or immigration status. If you have health insurance, coverage information may be required as part of scheduling your appointment.

How much vaccine is available?

Vaccine supplies in Sacramento County are “extremely limited” and available amounts are determined on a weekly basis, health department officials say. About 200,000 people 65 and older live in the county and, according to the latest update from county officials, nearly 140,000 doses have been administered through Thursday. County health officials are working with California and federal officials to increase supplies and capacity, but have already administered 4,199,626 out of about 6.8 million doses that have been distributed.

How long will I have to wait to get my appointment?

Sacramento County health officials are telling people to be patient: “At this time, our appointment availability may be low and it may take a while for you to get into an open appointment slot.”

Appointments are first come, first served. No walk-in appointments are available.

Additional dates and times are being added, so check back if appointments aren’t yet available.

Where can I go?

In Sacramento County, walk-in and drive-through sites; health care providers and supermarket pharmacies are offering vaccinations. Walk-through vaccination sites are:

Sutter Health is vaccinating patients 65 and older, joining UC Davis Medical Center and Mercy Medical Group. The county’s other major health provider, Kaiser Permanente, continues to offer appointments only for those 75 and older along with 1A health workers.

California Northstate University, 9700 W. Taron Drive, Elk Grove. Appointment is required for the Pfizer vaccine being offered. You will be asked to complete a pre-screening survey as part of registering for the COVID-19 vaccine.





Sacramento State University, 6000 J St., Sacramento. The vaccine clinic is at the University Union, north east side near the ballroom. Free parking in Structure 2 adjacent to the Union on State University Drive. Appointment is required. You must show ID to be vaccinated. Available dates are Tuesday, Feb. 9 and Wednesday, Feb. 10. The site is giving the Pfizer vaccine

Urgent Care Now, 4660 Fair Oaks Blvd., Carmichael, is a drive-through site with the Pfizer vaccine. Please wear a face mask and bring identification verifying you are in an eligible vaccine tier.

Eleven Safeway pharmacies in Citrus Heights, Elk Grove, Fair Oaks, Folsom, Rancho Cordova and Sacramento are also vaccinating. Safeway is part of the federal program to receive vaccines from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and have been administering the Moderna shot.

CVS said it is preparing to administer doses in California, but as of Sunday they were not yet available.

Raley’s supermarkets, including Bel Air locations with pharmacies, will be administering the vaccine in California soon; it already offers them in two Nevada stores.

Talk to your health care provider

The Sacramento area’s four major health groups are offering vaccinations to their patients:

Dignity Health/Mercy Medical Group is offering vaccines to Mercy Medical Group patients 65 and older.

At Kaiser Permanente, patients 75 and older are eligible.

Sutter Health patients 65 and older can receive vaccine shots.

UC Davis Health patients 65 years and older are eligible to be vaccinated.

More information

Keep up with The Bee's coronavirus vaccine update during the week