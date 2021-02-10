Coronavirus updates: California deaths finally decline, weeks after surge’s peak

The numbers are trending in the right direction in California’s battle with the coronavirus.

State health officials on Tuesday reported 8,251 new COVID-19, the smallest daily total since early November. The two-week test positivity rate fell under 6% for the first time since Thanksgiving.

The total number of patients hospitalized with confirmed cases of the virus has dropped almost in half in a little over a month, from nearly 22,000 in early January to just over 11,000 in Tuesday’s update from the California Department of Public Health.

The death rate for COVID-19 in California, as a rolling two-week average, on Tuesday dropped below 500 a day for the first time since Jan. 23.

Fatalities appear to finally be on a decline, but it’s a slow drop. The latest pace of 496 deaths per day is down from a peak of 542 one week earlier, but it’s still more than 11 times higher than the rate of 42 a day in mid-November, before the surge took hold.

And the mass vaccination campaign, though still proceeding more slowly than health officials are happy with, is likely Wednesday to surpass the milestone of 5 million doses administered in the state. The total in Tuesday’s update was over 4.91 million, and the state has been reporting six-digit totals almost daily.

CDPH does not break down first doses vs. second doses, but according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, about 81% of California’s shots administered have been first doses. This means when the state hits 5 million, there will be roughly 4 million who have gotten at least one dose — one in 10 Californians — and about 1 million who have received two doses and are therefore fully vaccinated.

The CDC on Tuesday released its weekly allocations for states, which show California will receive a combined total of about 622,000 first doses of Pfizer and Moderna vaccines next week, an increase by more than 28,000 from this week. California’s federally allocated total has grown by about 5% two weeks in a row.

To date, California has reported more than 3.35 million lab-confirmed cases of COVID-19 and at least 44,477 have died of the disease, according to CDPH.

$60 million from feds will help Sacramento County response

Sacramento County is getting $60 million in funding from the federal government, which will become available March 1, that local officials say will help on multiple fronts in the COVID-19 response.

The funds could help Sacramento County ramp up vaccination when the federal government begins shipping more doses, and will also help with testing and contract tracing efforts that will need to continue for the foreseeable future.

“It should provide us the capacity to administer significantly more vaccines and meet the needs of the community,” said Jim Hunt, the county Department of Health Services’ interim director.

Latest Sacramento-area numbers: Death toll moves toward 2,000

The six counties that make up the bulk of the 13-county Greater Sacramento region — Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba counties — have reported more than 143,000 combined positive cases and at least 1,935 virus deaths.

Sacramento County has confirmed 89,099 cases since the start of the pandemic, and at least 1,335 of those residents died of COVID-19. The county added 324 new cases and 17 deaths Tuesday, following 1,071 cases and 16 deaths reported for the window of Saturday through Monday.

By date of death occurrence, December and January were Sacramento County’s two deadliest months of the pandemic. Local health officials have confirmed 382 deaths for December and at least 266 in January. January’s total will continue to grow, as it can take weeks for death confirmations to become official; three of the 17 deaths reported Tuesday happened in December.

Local health officials have also started confirming deaths for February. At least six residents died of the virus in the first five days of the month.

Prior to December, the county’s deadliest month of the pandemic was August, at 181 virus deaths.

The countywide total for hospitalized virus patients dropped from 292 in a Friday update to 237 by Monday and then 239 by Tuesday, according to CDPH. The county reported 71 patients in ICUs, up three from Monday, with 77 beds available.

Placer County health officials have confirmed a total of 18,973 infections and 216 deaths. Placer on Tuesday reported 63 new cases and two deaths, after adding 189 new cases and eight new fatalities for an update covering Monday and the weekend.

Placer in a detailed monthly report released last Friday said at least 36 residents died of COVID-19 in January, though that total remains preliminary, following 80 virus deaths in December. The county reports 24 deaths in November, making the past three months the three deadliest of the 11-month pandemic.

State data Tuesday showed 86 virus patients in Placer hospitals, up from 84 on Monday but down from 114 on Friday. The ICU total has dropped to 20 from 23 last Friday. Nine ICU beds remain available in the county.

Yolo County has reported a total of 12,060 cases and 170 deaths. The county reported 47 new cases and increased the death toll by 12 in an update Tuesday.

Yolo officials recently noted that deaths are confirmed in groups, meaning there may be no deaths noted for several days and then many confirmed all at once. The county had not reported any deaths Saturday through Monday.

State data showed Yolo with nine virus patients in hospitals as of Tuesday’s update including six in ICUs, with three ICU beds now available. Nine COVID-19 patients is Yolo’s first time dipping into single-digits since Nov. 12.

El Dorado County has reported 8,785 positive test results and 86 deaths. El Dorado added 23 cases and no deaths in a Tuesday update.

El Dorado has reported a remarkable surge in virus deaths compared to the first several months of the health crisis: 82 county residents died of COVID-19 between Nov. 25 and Feb. 1, compared to four from last March through mid-November.

State health officials reported El Dorado’s patient total going back up to eight, from six Sunday and Monday, but with the ICU total holding at zero. Seven ICU beds are available.

In Sutter County, at least 8,594 people have contracted the virus and 92 have died. Yuba County, which shares a health office with Sutter, has reported 5,513 infections and 36 dead, last reporting four deaths in a Monday update that included the weekend.

The lone hospital serving the Yuba-Sutter bicounty region — Adventist-Rideout in Marysville — had 36 hospitalized virus patients as of Tuesday’s state data update, down by two from Monday for the lowest total since Nov. 28. The ICU patient rebounded from 10 back to 11, though, while the number of available ICU beds held at five.