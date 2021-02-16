How fast is Sacramento region vaccinating against COVID-19? See the pace for your county

About half of the Sacramento region’s residents would be vaccinated against COVID-19 by mid-summer at the current pace of inoculation.

There are about 2.3 million residents in the four-county Sacramento area. Current vaccines require two doses. From Feb. 6 through Feb. 13, local health officials administered about 87,000 vaccine doses, state data show.

At that pace, half of the region’s residents would be fully inoculated against the disease around mid-July. Three-quarters of the region’s residents would be inoculated by mid-October.

If the region increases the pace of its vaccinations by 50 percent, half of its residents would be vaccinated by Memorial Day at the end of May.

These simple projections come with caveats: Some county health officials say state data undercounts vaccinations. In addition, the pace of vaccinations may change so that the future may not resemble the past. New vaccines from Johnson & Johnson and AstraZeneca — which are pending FDA approval — could increase supply and the pace of vaccination.

Experts say about 80% of the population, or about 1.8 million Sacramento residents, must have resistance to COVID-19 to achieve herd immunity. That resistance can be obtained either through vaccination or prior infection. As of Monday, the region had reported about 131,000 infections, though that is almost certainly an undercount, since many infections are asymptomatic.

Sacramento County

Health officials had administered about 203,000 COVID-19 vaccination doses to Sacramento County residents as of Saturday. That’s about 13 doses per 100 residents.

At the current pace, officials will have administered the equivalent of one dose per 100 Sacramento County residents in mid-August. If the pace increases by 50 percent, the county will reach that point in mid-June. It takes two doses of current vaccines to maximize immunity.

Placer County

Health officials had administered about 78,000 COVID-19 vaccination doses to Placer County residents as of Saturday. That’s about 20 doses per 100 residents.

At the current pace, officials will have administered the equivalent of one dose per 100 Placer County residents in late May. If the pace increases by 50 percent, the county will reach that point in late April.

Placer and El Dorado counties have a high proportion of elderly residents. The state has prioritized vaccination of those residents, which may partially explain why those counties are vaccinating at a relatively brisk pace.

Yolo County

Health officials had administered about 35,500 COVID-19 vaccination doses to Yolo County residents as of Saturday. That’s about 16 doses per 100 residents.

At the current pace, officials will have administered the equivalent of one dose per 100 Yolo County residents by July 4. If the pace increases by 50 percent, the county will reach that point in mid-May.

El Dorado County

Health officials had administered about 29,300 COVID-19 vaccination doses to El Dorado County residents as of Saturday. That’s about 16 doses per 100 residents.

At the current pace, officials will have administered the equivalent of one dose per 100 El Dorado County residents by July 4. If the pace increases by 50 percent, the county will reach that point in mid-May.