Coronavirus updates: California’s vaccine pace is up; Sacramento region near 2,000 dead

California’s coronavirus infection numbers continue to fall while the pace of vaccination picks up, both promising signs as the state recovers from a brutal winter surge that killed thousands.

The two-week test positivity rate — a metric closely looked at by health experts to track the spread of COVID-19 — has dropped from 12.9% to 4.3% in one month, according to California Department of Public Health data updated Monday.

The recent percentage is California’s lowest since the first two weeks of November. Before the winter surge, in a plateau that lasted from mid-September through October, the positivity rate hovered between about 2.5% and 3%, according to CDPH.

Hospitalizations for confirmed COVID-19 cases are likewise cratering, down below 8,700 as of Monday’s update, state data show. That’s more than 2 1/2 times lower than the early January peak of nearly 22,000.

The intensive care unit patient total has fallen from about 4,950 to 2,550 in that same stretch.

Meanwhile, CDPH data show California has administered about 6.15 million total vaccine doses in the roughly two months since inoculations began. That is 76% of the 8.06 million doses that have been delivered to county health offices and local health departments.

Local officials in recent weeks pointed out the CDPH data dashboard has been underreporting vaccine administration numbers for various counties throughout the state, sometimes by substantial amounts.

Even so, injecting 76% or more of the doses received represents significant progress from the first few weeks of rollout. California at one point in mid-January had reportedly administered only about 37%, which had the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ranking the state 51st among the 50 states and Washington, D.C. Even worse data reporting problems were likely at least partially responsible for that abysmal rate.

Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration Monday released details of the state’s contract with insurance company Blue Shield as its “third party administrator” for vaccine distribution. Among other stated goals, the contract says vaccine providers in California should be able to administer 95% of their vaccine doses within a week of receiving them.

To date, more than 3.4 million Californians have tested positive for COVID-19 and over 47,000 have died, according to CDPH. The fatality rate is falling slowly, from a peak two-week average of about 540 daily deaths down to around 440 as of Monday’s update.

Tier list, vaccine allocation updates coming today

Tuesdays have become a key day for California: the state releases its weekly updates to the tier list, which gives COVID-19 risk assessments for counties and governs how strict their business and activity restrictions must be; and the CDC shares states’ allocations of vaccine doses for the following week.

For the tier list, a vast majority of California by population remains in the strictest “purple” tier, requiring multiple types of businesses including indoor dining, gyms and movie theaters to remain closed for indoor operations.

Just five sparsely populated counties combining for 53,000 of California’s 40 million residents were in the looser red and orange tiers entering Tuesday, and none are in the loosest yellow tier.

New case rates and test positivity for COVID-19 have improved broadly across most of the state’s counties, but they have to work their way down from extreme peaks reached in late December or early January. Among counties with at least 50,000 residents, none in last week’s update notched their first of two consecutive weeks meeting the red tier’s criteria for promotion.

Two of the three closest to meeting those requirements were in the Sacramento area. El Dorado and Yolo counties, were both well below the 8% test positivity threshold, at respective rates of 4.3% and 2.8%. But they still reported more than the cutoff of seven daily new cases per 100,000 people, at 10.5 for El Dorado and 13.7 for Yolo.

Sandwiched between the two was San Francisco at 2.7% test positivity and 11.4 new cases per 100,000 residents.

As for federal allocations, California this week is slated to receive more than 1.1 million vaccine doses: 622,100 first doses plus 485,800 set to arrive as second doses. Today, the CDC will post first-dose allocations for next week.

Week over week, California’s supply increased by about 5% each of the past two allocation, and by 16% the one before that. All those increases came from boosts to Moderna allocations while Pfizer numbers stayed mostly steady.

Nearly 2,000 COVID-19 deaths in six-county Sacramento area

The six counties that make up the bulk of the 13-county Greater Sacramento region — Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba counties — have reported more than 144,000 combined positive cases and at least 1,985 virus deaths.

Sacramento County has confirmed 89,965 cases since the start of the pandemic, and at least 1,372 of those residents died of COVID-19, last updated Friday. The county reported 331 new cases and increased the death toll by 12 in a Friday update, following 271 cases and eight deaths added last Thursday.

By date of death occurrence, December and January were Sacramento County’s two deadliest months of the pandemic. Local health officials have confirmed 382 deaths for December and at least 287 in January.

Local health officials have also started confirming deaths for February. At least 21 residents died of the virus the first week of this month.

Prior to December, the county’s deadliest month of the pandemic was August, at 181 virus deaths.

The countywide total for hospitalized virus patients dropped from 237 last Friday to 223 by Monday, according to CDPH, and the ICU total fell from 65 to 59.

Placer County health officials have confirmed a total of 19,175 infections and 222 deaths, last updated Thursday. Placer reported 54 new cases and five new deaths Thursday, following 85 cases and one death reported Wednesday.

State data showed 78 virus patients in Placer hospitals as of Monday, up from 76 last Friday, and with the ICU total going from 18 to 19.

Yolo County has reported a total of 12,208 cases and 172 deaths. The county last 36 cases and no deaths in a Saturday update.

Yolo officials recently noted that deaths are confirmed in groups, meaning there may be no deaths noted for several days and then many confirmed in a day or two.

State data showed Yolo with 10 virus patients in hospitals as of Monday’s update, down from 13 on Friday but with the ICU total moving from four to five.

El Dorado County has reported 8,855 positive test results and 90 deaths, last reporting 28 cases and two deaths in a Friday update.

El Dorado has reported a significant spike in virus deaths compared to the first several months of the health crisis: 86 county residents have died of COVID-19 since Nov. 25, compared to four from last March through mid-November.

State data show El Dorado’s COVID-19 patient total, after plummeting down to two last Friday from 21 two weeks earlier, has rebounded up to six. The ICU total, which had held at zero for six straight days, increased to two as of Monday.

In Sutter County, at least 8,656 people have contracted the virus and 93 have died, last updated Friday. Yuba County, which shares a health office with Sutter, reported 5,583 infections and 36 dead.

The lone hospital serving the Yuba-Sutter bicounty region — Adventist-Rideout in Marysville — had 30 hospitalized virus patients as of Monday’s state data update, down from 32 last Friday, and the ICU total fell from 11 to nine.