Coronavirus: Weekly updates coming to California’s tier list, COVID vaccine supply

It’s a busy day within a busy week in California’s coronavirus response, as the state works to vaccinate millions of residents while gradually reopening businesses, schools and other activities.

The California Department of Public Health later this morning will post its update to the color-coded tier list, which determines restriction levels for counties based on their recent COVID-19 case metrics.

Few counties are positioned to move from the tight purple tier to the looser red tier, in which restaurants may open indoor dining and numerous other types of businesses including gyms and movie theaters may also reopen for indoor activities.

But California has also seen broad improvement from towering infection rates observed at the height of the winter surge around early January. If recent weeks’ trajectory is any indication, tier promotions may start coming in bunches in the next few weeks.

The COVID-19 case rates posted by CDPH in those updates are also the basis for K-12 school campus opening and youth sports guidelines. The state last week cleared youth sports to begin play as early as this coming Friday in counties that meet certain case criteria.

Meanwhile, the state continues to vaccinate in Phase 1B — residents ages 65 and older along with essential workers in the sectors of education, childcare, emergency services and food and agriculture — while playing catch-up from last week.

Extreme winter storms last week across the U.S. caused a supply chain snag that widely delayed shipments of vaccine doses, including to California.

Sacramento County didn’t get any of its weekly allocation. Other local counties and health providers also had to adjust or hold off on planning vaccine clinics due to lacking supply and uncertainty about when it would arrive.

State data from CDPH indicate suppliers shipped virtually no doses to California last Thursday or Friday, then about 1 million over the weekend. Officials in Sacramento and Yolo counties said they were expecting to get last week’s delayed deliveries around Tuesday.

In another weekly Tuesday occurrence, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will release states’ allocation figures for the following week.

Prior to the weather-related supply issues, California was seft to receive about 1.1 million total doses last week and 1.25 million this week.

California’s improving numbers

The state’s infection, hospitalization and fatality rates have all continued to show substantial improvement for more than a month.

California in the past two weeks has averaged about 7,600 new cases per day, down from an early January peak of about 41,000 a day. Test positivity has fallen from 14% to 3.3%. That’s close to pre-surge levels, when the positivity rate plateaued between 2.5% and 3% for most of October.

The number of patients in hospitals with confirmed COVID-19 cases has dropped from about 22,000 in early January to below 6,600 as of Monday’s update from CDPH. The total in intensive care units has fallen from 4,900 to 1,900.

Deaths continue to come at a fast clip, but the rate is declining. California averaged 371 virus deaths a day in the two weeks leading up to Monday. That’s down from a peak two-week rate of 542 deaths a day recorded in early February, but still more than nine times higher than the 40 per day reported for early November.

The state over the course of the pandemic has recorded 49,338 deaths among 3.45 million infections, according to CDPH. Based on the recent rates, California is likely to officially surpass 50,000 deaths later this week.

Sacramento State plans drive-through commencement

University leaders announced Monday that Sacramento State will be honoring 2020 and 2021 graduates this May in an “on-campus drive-through Commencement celebration we are calling ‘CARmencement.’”

Sacramento State President Robert Nelsen announced the news in a letter to students.

“By now, we had hoped that the pandemic would be over, or at least contained enough to host in-person Commencement ceremonies once again in 2021,” he wrote. “Sadly, we are not there yet.”

The May 21 commencement “will include a parade-type experience through campus where each graduate will be individually recognized,” Nelsen continued.

The university says it will refund $48.50 in graduation fees covering the ordinary commencement ceremony for students who finished their degrees between fall 2019 and summer 2021.

Death toll approaches 2,100 in four-county Sacramento area

The six-county Sacramento region — Sacramento, El Dorado, Placer, Sutter, Yolo and Yuba counties — has reported more than 148,000 combined positive cases and at least 2,076 virus deaths over the course of the pandemic.

Sacramento County has confirmed 92,428 cases and at least 1,438 resident deaths from COVID-19. The county on Monday reported 631 new cases and seven deaths for the three-day reporting window including the weekend. Officials on Friday reported 404 new cases and 19 deaths.

By date of death occurrence, December and January were Sacramento County’s two deadliest months of the pandemic. Health officials have confirmed 384 deaths for December and at least 311 for January. They have also now confirmed 60 resident deaths for Feb. 1 through Feb. 18.

Six of the seven deaths reported Monday happened in February, with the other from late January.

Prior to December, the county’s deadliest month of the pandemic was August, at 181 virus deaths.

The countywide total for hospitalized virus patients increased from 177 on Sunday to 185 by Monday, but both are down from 201 last Friday. The ICU total is at 53, according to CDPH. The weekend marked the county’s first time since Nov. 17 with fewer than 200 hospitalized COVID-19 cases.

Placer County health officials have confirmed a total of 19,646 infections and 230 deaths. Placer on Monday reported 126 new cases and one fatality in an update covering the weekend, following 58 cases and no deaths reported Friday.

State data showed 64 virus patients in Placer hospitals as of Monday, same as Sunday but with the ICU total growing from 21 to 23.

Yolo County has reported a total of 12,536 cases and 181 deaths. The county reported 112 new cases and no deaths in a Monday update covering the weekend.

Yolo last Wednesday reported nine virus deaths. County officials recently noted that deaths are confirmed in groups, meaning there may be no deaths noted for several days and then many confirmed in a day or two.

State data showed Yolo with nine virus patients hospitalized as of Monday, down from 10 on Sunday, with the ICU total holding at six.

El Dorado County has reported 9,059 positive test results and 95 deaths. The county reported 42 cases and two deaths in a Monday update including the weekend, following 33 cases and two new deaths reported last Friday.

El Dorado has reported the vast majority of its virus deaths in the past three months: 91 county residents have died of COVID-19 since Nov. 25, compared to four from last March through mid-November.

State data show El Dorado with 10 patients hospitalized with confirmed cases of COVID-19 as of Monday, up from six on Sunday, with the ICU total growing from two to three.

In Sutter County, at least 8,802 people have contracted the virus and 96 have died. Officials added 36 new cases and two fatalities on Monday in a reporting window that included the weekend.

Yuba County, which shares a health office with Sutter, has reported 5,711 infections and 36 dead, adding 30 cases and no deaths in Monday’s update.

The lone hospital serving the Yuba-Sutter bicounty region — Adventist-Rideout in Marysville — had 24 hospitalized virus patients as of Monday’s update, up from 21 on Sunday, with the ICU total jumping from four to six.