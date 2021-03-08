Coronavirus

Consulate General of Mexico in Sacramento opening COVID vaccination center

The Consulate General of Mexico in Sacramento will be used as a COVID-19 vaccination site beginning this week, city and consulate officials announced.

Shots will be offered at the site, 2093 Arena Blvd. in Natomas, on an appointment-only basis for Mexican nationals who qualify for the vaccine in line with Sacramento County’s eligibility criteria, the city said in a news release. Eligible groups currently include health workers, people over age 65, teachers and child care workers.

Appointments are available for residents across the 24-county consular jurisdiction, not just those who reside in Sacramento County.

Vaccines will be given “regardless of immigration status or health insurance availability,” the city news release said.

Those wishing to be vaccinated at the new site can register at bit.ly/vaccinessac, by phone at 916-329-3502 or by texting the word “vacunas” to 833-510-7753.

“It is a privilege for this consulate to actively participate in the promotion of vaccination amongst our nationals as a place of trust and safety for our community,” Liliana Ferrer, head of the Consulate General of Mexico in Sacramento, said in a prepared statement.

The new vaccination center comes as a partnership with Elica Health Centers and the consulate’s Health Window (Ventanilla de Salud), city officials said.

