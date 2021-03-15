Folsom’s Palladio movie theater sets reopening date as COVID restrictions loosen

The Palladio outdoor shopping center in Folsom has announced a reopening date for its indoor movie theater and says other key attractions will open or reopen soon, as COVID-19 restrictions are expected to be lifted this week in Sacramento County.

Palladio management in an emailed announcement said Palladio 16 Cinema will resume showtimes March 26, opening with re-releases before new releases premiere in May.

“It is time to pause Netflix,” Palladio’s general manager, Gloria Wright, said in a prepared statement. “It’s movie and dinner night at Palladio once again.”

Also reopening soon will be SeaQuest, a controversial interactive aquarium attraction that first opened in late 2018 and has been closed for most of the past year due to the pandemic.

Movie theaters as well as museums and aquariums are permitted to reopen for indoor operations in counties designated within the “red” tier of the state health department’s reopening plan, as is indoor dining. All are subject to capacity limits, mask requirements and other COVID-19 protocols.

State health officials said late last week that Sacramento County is among those projected to depart the strict purple tier and enter the red tier in a weekly update coming this Tuesday, which would lead to the changes taking effect Wednesday.

Palladio says SeaQuest will resume business the same day the restrictions are officially lifted.

The outdoor mall also said that Friends with Benedicts Mimosa House will have its grand opening in the coming weeks, after it was postponed due to purple tier restrictions prohibiting indoor dining.

Sacramento has been in the purple tier since mid-November, when the rate of new infections spiked in the state’s winter surge, which lasted from November until about mid-January.

Countywide and statewide COVID-19 metrics have been plummeting since the second half of January, clearing the way for tier promotions and looser restrictions this month.